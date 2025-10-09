Christmas Pug Cafe comes to Cardiff

An epic gathering of pugs and pug mixes is coming to Cardiff to help kickstart the festive season, featuring pug sleigh rides, photo props and a chance to meet ‘Santa Paws’.

POP+BARK are set to host a highly anticipated Pug gathering in the form of the Pug Cafe™ at Revolucion de Cuba on Sunday 2 November.

Owners of pugs, and their fur babies, can look forward to jingling all the way during this 80-minute off-lead festive party, with a chance to deck their pups in their cutest Christmas jumper, pop on those reindeer ears, and get ready to sleigh.

The event will feature a Christmas-themed Pupuccino Bar for the best pup cup ever with toppings including gingerbread crumble, while pugs (along with their owners) will even have a chance to meet Santa Paws and snap the cutest holiday paw-traits with the big man himself.

Strike a pose with festive props and capture adorable memories with our fun photo moments, and for those who don’t have a pug or pug cross, dog lovers (without a Pug) are welcome to this heart-warming festive bash .

TikTok favourite

POP+BARK previously wowed fans on BBC Dragons’ Den and shows like ITV’s First Time Mum, but above all, they know how to throw one heck of a dog party.

They say: “We’re all about spreading doggy joy, and we promise to give dogs and humans their best day ever—over 250,000 guests and counting!”

TikTok and Instagram favourite, the sister event Golden Retriever Cafe has even been dubbed the new happiest place on earth by Reddit – so the combination of pugs and Christmas is sure to be a winner.

Prepare yourself for a sleigh ride full of pugs, and watch as over 40+ pugs play off-lead, run around and soak up all the attention (and belly rubs)

Your Pug will shine bright like the star on top of the Christmas tree against festive backdrops and cozy doggo sofas with squeaky toys, holiday treats, balls, bubbles, and other festive surprises.

The event will also allow guests to meet fellow pug owners who are just as obsessed with these furry, festive bundles of joy as you are.

Whether you’re a longtime dog parent or just joining the pack, you’ll feel right at home with their community of dog lovers

Deck the paws

Get your Christmas spirit on with your jolliest, most festive attire. Whether you’re rocking a Santa hat, reindeer antlers, or an elf costume, come ready to *sleigh* your Christmas look.

The Big Man himself, Santa Paws will also be in the house – don’t miss your chance to bring your Pug to meet Father Christmas and find out if they’ve been Naughty or Nice.

With bubbles, toys, and Christmas-themed activity sheets, there’s fun for everyone.

And don’t despair if you’ve not got a pug – dog lovers, even without a pug, are always welcome.

And for the humans, Revolucion de Cuba will be whipping up some festive drinks and bites. From the best Latte in town to Cocktails and wine, delicious bites and snacks, they’ve got everyone covered.

Whether you’re dreaming of adding a pug to your family, missing your beloved pup, or just craving a pawsome dose of doggy happiness, you will have arrived at the right place.

It’s also the perfect place to learn more about this wonderful breed from owners themselves.

Visitors have been asked to only bring friendly, well socialised & vaccinated dogs, and you are able to let your dog off the lead once inside, with the venue made dog-proof and safe for them to roam. There will also be at least one dog first-aid team member on site.

Dogs receive a free Pupuccino or a Pupcorn but all other food and drinks for humans and dogs are payable – the ticket covers entry only.

Pug Cafe Christmas takes place on Sunday 2 November. Find out more or buy tickets here.

If you’re interested in owning a pug or any other type of dog, be sure to check out rescue centres before promoting backyard breeding. You can find pugs, pug mixes and all other breeds at most rescue centres such as Hope Dog Rescue or the RSPCA, and many charities exists solely for pugs such as Pug Life Rescue.