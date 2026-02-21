Circulatory system sculpture donated to Wales’ largest science discovery centre

A full-size humanoid sculpture that displays the internal beauty of our circulatory system has been donated to Wales’ largest science discovery centre.

The sculpture can be found in Techniquest in Cardiff Bay in the centre’s ‘Human Body Zone’.

The Connectivity Light Sculpture was originally created as a visual piece to display at British Heart Foundation (BHF) events.

The glowing circulatory system demonstrates how blood flows around the body and helps people understand more about the connection between the heart and circulation, demonstrating good heart health.

Rhodri Thomas, Head of BHF Cymru explained: “The Connectivity Sculpture was developed in 2018 to highlight that more people are affected by cardiovascular disease (CVD) than you might realise.

“We used the sculpture to start talking about the connectivity of conditions, and to bring to life the connection between CVD and our research.

“We’re delighted to be able to gift it to Techniquest, where it can be a lasting display viewed by thousands of visitors each year.”

Sue Wardle, CEO of Techniquest added: “We’re really grateful to BHF Cymru and it’s wonderful to have another opportunity to demonstrate our long-standing partnership with them.

“I love seeing this work of art every time I walk past it on the exhibition floor. It’s an unmissable reminder about how important it is to keep our hearts healthy, so our own circulation is as strong as the model’s LED-version.

“We’ve set it up right next to an original ‘heartbeat’ exhibit that was donated to us by BHF Cymru when the Science Capital first opened in 2020; so you can measure your own heart rate there too, and see the difference between its resting rate and what it rises to when you’ve done a little more exercise!”

Visitors to Techniquest can find both the Connectivity Light Sculpture and the Electrocardiogram exhibit near the slide on the ground floor, in the Human Body Zone.