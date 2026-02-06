City-centre celebration of Welsh culture launched ahead of St David’s Day

In the build up to St. David’s Day next month, Wales’ capital has launched a programme of activities inspired by the patron saint of Wales’ words “do the little things.”

The programme celebrates Welsh culture through small, joyful moments across the city centre, spotlighting five themes: gastronomy, music, literature, Welsh language and family.

The campaign, unveiled this week by FOR Cardiff, kicks off with a public vote to crown St. David’s Favourite Welsh inspired food and drink

FOR Cardiff is Cardiff city centre’s Business Improvement District (BID), funded by levy-paying businesses to deliver projects and campaigns that support the city centre economy, enhance the city’s experience, and promote Cardiff as a destination.

The campaign begins on 6 February with St. David’s Favourites – a public vote inviting people to sample a handpicked selection of Welsh-inspired specials from hospitality venues across the city centre then vote online for their favourite.

The voting period runs between 6 – 26 February and at the end, the winning hospitality venue will be gifted a PR package managed by FOR Cardiff and the accolade of Cardiff’s first St. David’s Favourite.

There are both food and drink options to vote for and with each dish priced between £4 – £20, people can explore the variety over the period, before placing a vote.

Four restaurants are nominated within the food category: Curado Bar with Pintxo de Queso Horneado, a Welsh rarebit-style pintxo with smoked Spanish cheese and beer; The Welsh House with Traditional Lamb Cawl, served with Welsh cheddar and sourdough bread; Daffodil with a Welsh Rack of Lamb, served with new potatoes, a rich veal jus, and a creamy soubise sauce; and Parallel with Leek Croquettes, made with smoked Caerphilly cheese and served with black garlic ketchup and crispy leeks.

There are just three drink options to choose from: Lab 22‘s ‘Cwtch Me If You Can’, a riff on the classic Old-Fashioned cocktail, created in partnership with Brecon Chocolates; Nightshade Bar‘s ‘Rum and Raisin Sour’, a mix of spiced rum, Pedro Ximinez sherry, lemon, vanilla and milk whey; and Brewhouse‘s ‘Pistachio Martini’ which is made with Aber Falls Distillery Pistachio Cream liqueur and Croeso Pubs coffee.

Executive Director at FOR Cardiff, Carolyn Brownell said: “FOR Cardiff’s Little Things campaign will bring Welsh culture to life across the city centre in the lead-up to St David’s Day.

“It launches with the St. David’s Favourites vote; a simple way to support and showcase Cardiff’s outstanding hospitality venues and perhaps discover a new favourite dish or drink in the process.”

After tasting your way around Cardiff city centre, you can vote for your favourite dish or drink by visiting https://www.forcardiff.com/LittleThings/St-Davids-Favourites.

Voters will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a £150 digital Cardiff Gift Card, a tab of up £120 at the winning establishment and two tickets to UB40 in Utilita Arena on 3 June 2026.

FOR Cardiff’s Little Things campaign will run through February and conclude on 1 March with a city-centre celebration, with further announcements and events to be revealed in the coming weeks.