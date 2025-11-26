City readies for Roath Gallery Weekend

The winter edition of Roath Gallery Weekend takes place from this Friday as part of the associated galleries of EAST.

The Roath Gallery Weekend, which runs from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 November will see a varied, vibrant and seasonal programme – with late night openings and special events scheduled throughout the weekend.

The galleries have coordinated events to complement their current exhibition – which range from sculpture, photography, painting and craft. The Friday will also see many venues staying open later than usual, perfect for an evening of gallery-hopping.

The Friday evening sees a a craft sale and warm chai to be had at PAM as well as the launch of Celf Gallery’s Winter exhibition – a mixed show of art of many mediums by the gallery’s artists.

On the Saturday, there is a day full of events for all ages and whatever your taste – start at PAM with a textile workshop before heading to g39 to join the last ‘Neighbourhood Crowd’ of the year.

Immerse yourself in Ffotogallery’s photography exhibition and then on to meet some of the Albany Gallery artists who are on show as part of its annual Winter exhibition.

At TEN, there is an afternoon in the company of the artist John Abell, the painter of their latest exhibition; at Oriel Makers the festive feel continues with the craft of excellent makers on display, and close the day in style at Cardiff M.A.D.E. as they celebrate the launch of their Winter Open exhibition.

On Sunday, there will be live jazz music at Celf Gallery, and as the evening draws in, take part in a Christmas wreath making workshop at Cardiff M.A.D.E.

This year’s chosen charity of the weekend is the national charity PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide.

The funds raised over the course of the weekend will helps PAPYRUS to run a confidential helpline service, HOPELINE247, which offers practical advice and support to young people who are struggling with life and anyone who is concerned about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide.

We look forward to actively supporting a charity with newfound significance to us as a collective of galleries.

This is the fourth collaborative event from the EAST galleries – following the success of the inaugural weekend held in May 2024. What a way to reflect the active, creative and inclusive identity of Roath and what a great excuse to spend a culture-filled weekend!

For the full programme of events follow @__________EAST on Instagram or pop in to any of the 8 participation galleries to pick up a hard-copy programme