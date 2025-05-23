Ciwb cover classic 80s track for new archive-exploring album

Stephen Price

Ciwb have released the second taste of their highly anticipated new album featuring some of Wales’ most talented performers – a cover of a classic 80s Welsh language track from the Sain archives.

‘Pan fo Cyrff y Cwrdd’ is the second single from the band’s long-awaited second album, ‘Gad Mi Ddod Mewn’ (Let Me Come In), which arrived earlier this week.

‘Pan Fo Cyrff yn Cwrdd’ (ft. Eban Elwy) is a new cover of the popular song by Welsh late 70s/early 80s band Y Trwynau Coch, a song originally released in 1981, and similar to all Ciwb covers pays tribute to the original track whilst also breathing new life into an old favourite.

This is the second single from the new album, the first being ‘Diwedd y Gân’ (+ Elidyr Glyn).

Archive

The new album, ‘Gad Mi Ddod Mewn’, has been in the making for a whole year, with the band members, Elis Derby, Gethin Griffiths, Marged Gwenllian and Carwyn Williams, working again with a host of prominent artists from the Welsh music scene to bring songs from the Sain label archive alive once more.

Ciwb’s first album included artists such as Mared Williams, Rhys Gwynfor, Alys Williams, Osian Huw Williams, Iwan Fôn, Heledd Watkins, Joseff Owen, Lily Beau and Dafydd Owain.

The new album yet again includes an impressive line-up. This time, Ifan Davies, Buddug, Magi, Ifan Pritchard, Hollie Singer, Lisa Jên, Griff Lynch, Elidyr Glyn and Eban Elwy will join the band on 10 new covers of songs from various genres and decades, originally recorded and released by artists such as Sidan, Steve Eaves, Y Cyrff, Llwybr Cyhoeddus, Mojo, Angylion Stanli, Heather Jones and Edward H Dafis.

New interpretations

With a wide range of musical styles, from pop and soft rock to psychedelia, every track is a surprise, with the main musical elements of the original song sitting side by side with new features and riffs.

The album will be officially launched at Neuadd y Farchnad (Market Hall), Caernarfon, ond July 12th, as part of Gŵyl Arall Festival, when the band will give a special one-off spectacular performance with visual and theatric elements, together with the guest acts on the album.

Ciwb will also perform at the National Eisteddfod, Wrexham, on Saturday, 1 August.

Keep up to date with the album release and more via the band’s Instagram.

