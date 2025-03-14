Ciwb share new single featuring Bwncath’s Elidyr Glyn

After a short break, Ciwb are back with a new single featuring the unique vocals of Elidyr Glyn – the first from their new album which is set for release soon.

Ciwb combines the talents of Elis Derby, Gethin Griffiths, Marged Gwenllian and Carwyn Williams, and the band first came to prominence in 2021, with their first single, ft. Malan, ‘Smo Fi Ishe Mynd’.

Their first album, full of new arrangements of songs from Sain’s extensive catalogue, was released later that year, featuring 9 of the most prominent singers on the Welsh music scene – Mared Williams, Rhys Gwynfor, Alys Williams, Osian Huw Williams, Iwan Fôn, Heledd Watkins, Joseff Owen, Lily Beau and Dafydd Owain.

Unique voice

Two singles have been released since, with the band working with singers Elan Rhys (Plu, Rio 18), and Iwan Huws (Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog).

With their second album almost ready for release, this latest single, ‘Diwedd y Gân’, features one of the most unique voices on the Welsh scene today, a friend to the band – Elidyr Glyn (Bwncath).

Close connections

Composed by Emyr Huws Jones and first recorded by Bryn Fôn on his album ‘Dyddiau Di-gymar’ back in 1994, Ciwb wanted to include this song on the first album, but that wasn’t possible… “It’s great to include this song, at last”, says Elis, “and to have our good friend, Elidyr as the main singer”.

A busy summer lies ahead for Ciwb, with a special gig to celebrate the release of the new album at Market Hall, Caernarfon, on July 12 as part of Gŵyl Arall.

Stream the latest release and more at Spotify.

