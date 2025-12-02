Ciwb unveil new version of festive favourite

Welsh band Ciwb have announced their return with a brand-new version of seasonal hidden gem ‘Nadolig Llawen Gwyn’, originally written by Bob Delyn a’r Ebillion.

No strangers to putting fresh spins on older tracks, this take features the distinctive vocals of Martha Elen, bringing a new attitude to a song hoping to become part of the Christmas 2025 soundtrack.

Ciwb is made up of Elis Derby, Marged Gwenllian, Gethin Griffiths and Carwyn Williams. The idea for this single came from Marged, a long-time fan of the original track.

The band then brought the idea to life, adding extra colour with guest musicians Euron “Jôs” on pedal steel and Ifan Davies (Sŵnami) on trumpet.

Gethin and Marged also contributed additional brass parts for festive flair, while Llew Glyn (Gwilym) contributes his acoustic guitar.

Nadolig Llawen Gwyn marks Ciwb’s first single since the release of their summer album ‘Gad Mi Ddod Mewn’.

The album launch was celebrated with a string of successful live shows, including a performance at Market Hall, Caernarfon in June, a set on Llwyfan y Maes at the Eisteddfod and a sold-out show at Llofft, Felinheli.

Following these highlights, the band are excited to continue performing live. Their next stop will be a Christmas gig at Galeri, Caernarfon, on December 12th, where fans can expect to see the new single performed live.

Nadolig Llawen Gwyn by Ciwb (feat. Martha Elen) will be released on 1 December via Sain Records. To listen to the band’s catalogue, visit their Spotify here.