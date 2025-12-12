Classic comedy gets Welsh translation for 2026 tour

Originally penned by Willy Russell and premiering in 1980, Educating Rita follows the titular character as she signs up to a university literature course. She and her tutor Frank challenge and inspire one another, sparking transformation in both their lives.

The third major Welsh language translation of a modern classic by Y Consortiwm Cymraeg, Addysgu Rita follows the 2022 staging of Shirley Valentine and the 2023 production of Y Fenyw Mewn Du (The Woman in Black).

A Welsh translation of award-winning comedy Educating Rita is set to tour the country in May 2026, with tickets now on sale.

The play was later adapted into a feature film starring Julie Walters and Michael Caine, exploring themes of freedom, self-worth, education, and the British class system.

Y Consortiwm Cymraeg / The Welsh Consortium was established to support the Welsh Government target of reaching one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Made up of Theatr na nÓg and three partner venues, The Welfare Hall in Ystradgynlais, Theatr Soar in Merthyr and Awen Cultural Trust, it presents accessible Welsh language theatre with support from the Arts Council of Wales Create Fund.

Geinor Styles, Theatr na nÓg’s Artisitc Director speaking on behalf of Y Consortiwm Cymraeg,said: “When we set up Y Consortiwm Cymraeg in 2019, our aim was to create accessible Welsh language theatre, to welcome more people into theatres across Wales while supporting the Welsh language.

“We are very grateful to the Arts Council of Wales for its continued support of Welsh language productions. I am really looking forward to rehearsing this brilliant comedy. Gwawr Loader’s Welsh language translation, whilst it remains true to the original, encapsulates the spirit of a Welsh working class woman striving to better herself through education.

“Gwawr has captured the essence of the play while making it work beautifully for a Welsh audience, whether you are a fluent speaker, or a new speaker of the language.”

Collaborate

Y Consortiwm Cymraeg will collaborate with Mentrau Iaith, Books Council of Wales and Learn Welsh / Dysgu Cymraeg to engage Welsh language learners and local communities in support of the tour, which will visit the three Consortiwm venues as well as other locations across Wales.

Gwawr Loader, Addysgu Rita’s translator, said: “Being part of Y Consortiwm Cymraeg’s work to bring modern, popular classics to a Welsh-language audience is incredibly exciting for me.

“Growing up in the valleys, I saw so many women returning to education as adults—women who were witty, complex, intelligent and full of curiosity about the world. They showed me that learning isn’t something reserved for the young or for a privileged few; it’s a right that belongs to all of us, at any age.

“That spirit is exactly why I wanted to give Rita a Welsh twist. Her determination and humour feel so familiar to the women I grew up with, and placing her story in a Welsh context feels completely natural. Creating accessible Welsh-language theatre is something I’m passionate about, and I believe audiences will fall in love with Addysgu Rita.

“Anyone who remembers the 1980s film will recall how funny, sharp, and moving it is—colourful language and all—and I hope this adaptation captures that same spark through a distinctly Welsh lens.”

Rehearsals will begin at Theatr na nÓg’s base in Neath in April, with performances touring Wales throughout May.

The tour will include The Welfare Hall in Ystradgynlais, Theatr Clwyd, Galeri in Caernarfon, Theatr Soar in Merthyr, and Maesteg Town Hall, with further venues to be announced soon. Cast announcements will be made in the new year.

Tickets start from £15 and are available from Theatr na nÓg’s site here and from individual venues.