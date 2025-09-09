Clebran returns for Other Voices Cardigan

Over three days during October, Clebran returns as part of Other Voices Cardigan – bringing together artists, academics, policymakers and community voices from both Ireland and Wales for conversations that are timely, meaningful and inspiring, alongside performance and ceremony.

Taking place from 30 October – 1 November 2025, this year’s programme, Edrych Tuag Adref/Looking Towards Home, explores topics that lie at the heart of life across both nations: language, identity, environment, agriculture, housing, migration and shared cultural traditions. Contributors range from farmers and foresters to musicians, writers and activists, with discussions rooted in the experiences of communities on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Clebran opens on Thursday 30 October with a focus on what our two small nations can learn from each other, and what we can achieve together. Our Own Languages will see DJ and broadcaster Molly Palmer joined by Welsh drag performer Actavia and Irish-language rapper Séamus Barra Ó Súilleabháin. With simultaneous translation between Welsh, Irish, and English, the discussion will explore what Wales and Ireland can learn from each other as a new generation of artists work to ensure our languages remain vibrant and alive, not simply historic artefacts to be preserved.

Sustenance

On Friday 31 October, Clebran turns to agriculture. In Land, Meinir Howell (NFU Wales Woman Farmer of the Year), Cork farmer Pete Twomey and Nuffield Scholar Molly Garvey will explore how pioneering farmers are working to do things differently – offering new approaches that could regenerate their communities and environments in the face of industrial agriculture and environmental crisis.

Later that day, Trees will bring together Matthew Yeomans (author of Return to my Trees) and representatives of two of our leading nature restoration charities — Ray Ó Foghlu from Hometree and Tash Reilly from Tir Natur — to discuss how reforestation can both restore ecosystems and sustain rural communities.

On Saturday 1 November, we explore our home places and identities. In Home, Observer columnist Róisín Lanigan (author of I Want To Go Home But I’m Already There), MP for Ceredigion Preseli Ben Lake and performer/director Rhiannon Mair will explore how we can respond to a housing crisis that sees urban dwellers crippled by high rents and insecurity while those in rural areas are squeezed by second homes and holiday lets. How To Be Both will see novelist Elizabeth O’Connor (author of Whale Fall), food writer Angela Hui (author of Takeaway), and filmmaker Yassa Khan reflect on how change and migration lead us to create new identities in old and new homes. And in Water, WWF Cymru’s Jess McQuade will be joined by Welsh folk musician, researcher, grain grower and cultural historian Owen Shiers, along with others, to explore our relationship with this most vital resource.

Calan Gaeaf ceremony

Clebran on the Trail returns in 2025, taking the discussions out into Cardigan town. On the evening of 31 October, a public Samhain/Calan Gaeaf ceremony will be held at Pizza Tipi, led by the Dingle Druid Julí Ní Mhaoileóin and Welsh Druid Carys Eleri, with folklorist Billy Mag Fhloinn as master of ceremonies.

Around the firepit at sunset, this shared ritual will mark the turning of the seasons and the deep cultural connections between Ireland and Wales. Clebran on the Trail will then continue across the weekend, with intimate conversations with artists in the Bethania Chapel and Vestry. Full Clebran on the Trail programme to be announced in the coming weeks.

An Other Voices wristband gives access to all Clebran and Clebran Trail events (on a first come, first served basis). See www.othervoices.ie for further details.

Other Voices Cardigan is the Wales–Ireland music and ideas festival inspired by the renowned Irish music series. Taking place over three days, it weaves together the Clebran discussions, a vibrant Music Trail of emerging talent, and headline performances in St Mary’s Church, broadcast live online and later on television.