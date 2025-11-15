Cleif Harpwood returns with new moving new single

Iconic Welsh musician Cleif Harpwood has shared a new single, ‘Tyrd i Edrych’, featuring Lowri Evans via legendary music label Sain.

Forty-five years since recording Edward H Dafis’ last album, ‘Plant y Fflam;, the band’s lead singer, Cleif Harpwood, has been back in the studio recording a new collection of 11 songs.

The first taste, ‘Tyrd i Edrych’ (Come and look), is one of Edward H Dafis’ early songs and the original version was recorded at Rockfield Studios in 1973.

The song was composed by the late Dewi Pws Morris. This new version was recorded at StudiOwz, Pembrokeshire, and most of the musicians who have contributed to the recording are based in the area.

“Thank you to the popular singer Lowri Evans, from Trefdraeth, for agreeing to sing with me”, says Cleif, “to pay tribute to a fellow musician and a very special friend.

“It was a privilege to work with Geraint Cynan, producer and arranger on this recording, and also Lee Mason, who has contributed as a musician and engineer.

“This song is one of Dewi’s finest, and it has been a real joy to record it again and to release it in memory of him and his legacy.”

With thanks to Fflach Cymunedol for the photo of Cleif, taken by Emyr Young.

Expect more releases from Cleif ahead of the album release. Until then, Tyrd i Edrych can be streamed from most platforms including Spotify.