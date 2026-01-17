Cleif Harpwood shares latest new single

Caitlin Thomas

Welsh musician Cleif Harpwood has shared his new single, ‘Paid â phwyntio bys‘, following his release of ‘Tyrd i Edrych’ (Come and look) at the end of last year.

After returning to the studio in 2025 – 45 years after recording ‘Plant y Fflam’, the last album by Edward H Dafis – Cleif Harpwood is set to release the second song from his forthcoming album of 11 songs via music label Sain.

‘Paid â phwyntio bys’ (Don’t point the finger) was recorded in StudiOwz in Pembrokeshire, with the majority of the contributing musicians based locally.

Reflecting on the song, Cleif explained: “‘Paid â phwyntio bys’ has its roots in my time with Ac Eraill, a band I was part of in the early 1970s.

“Although the song was never fully developed back then, the chorus lyrics remained pencilled in one of my scrapbooks for more than half a century.

“Each new generation tends to blame the one before it for the world’s shortcomings, yet human nature never really changes.

“As someone from the ‘baby boomer’ era, I argue that the blame does not lie with me.”

The track was produced by Geraint Cynan and mixed by Lee Mason.

The single is available on all streaming platforms including Spotify now.