Climate-crisis epic brings star Welsh cast to stage

The full cast for a new play about a Welsh coastal community on the frontline of climate change has been announced before it heads to stage this summer.

Atlantis, by George Devine Award-winner Emily White from Theatr Clwyd, will show at the Theatr Weston from 6 June to 4 July 2026.

The award-winning Theatr Clwyd is Wales’ biggest producing theatre. Based in Flintshire, the organisation is one of only four theatres in the UK to build sets and props, make costumes and paint scenery in-house.

Directed by Guy Jones, the epic family drama follows Bryn and Gwen as they fight to save their home from rising seas, while the town’s inhabitants are told they’ll become Britain’s first climate refugees.

While Bryn battles to save his home from the waves, Gwen and her grandchildren take to the streets to save the whole planet.

Leading the cast is Bangor-born BAFTA-winner Richard Elfyn (The Crown, Hinterland, Pobol y Cwm) as Bryn, alongside Rhyl-born Catrin Aaron (Coronation Street, Carnival Row) and Vivien Parry (Holby City, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast).

They are joined by Alfie Llewellyn, Eirlys Lovell-Jones, Sara Otung, and a strong local ensemble including Albie Chamberlain, Cole Davies Hughes, Florence Edwards, Emily Hughes, Etta McGee and Gwennan Smith.

Writer Emily White says: “This play is about a family and what is at stake for them… it is a human story as much as it is a climate story.”

Theatr Clwyd organisation works throughout its community and is recognised as a cultural leader for its artist development, health and wellbeing, and youth justice programmes.

In addition Theatr Clwyd runs a major music service providing music lessons throughout schools, and operates Wrexham’s William Aston Hall.

Theatr Clwyd’s building is currently undergoing a major capital redevelopment project which will reimagine the theatre’s public spaces and create a greener, more efficient and sustainable building where world-class art can thrive and social action is rooted for generations to come.

Tickets from £15 are available now through Theatr Clwyd’s site or over the phone on: 01352 344101.