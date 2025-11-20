Clogau launch Aberfan tribute pin from one store only

Clogau has announced the launch of a special Aberfan pin badge – available exclusively at one Welsh store only for a full year – to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster.

The initiative has been created to mark the tragedy of 21 October 1966 and to raise funds for a local community cause in the lead up to the anniversary.

Priced at £10, and exclusively on sale at Clogau’s Merthyr store, all proceeds from sales of the Aberfan pin badge will be donated to the village’s Ynysowen Community Primary School.

The design of the pin is inspired by one of the most significant artefacts associated with the disaster: the clock that stopped at 9:13am – the exact moment coal spoil engulfed Pantglas Junior School and surrounding houses.

The still hands of that clock have come to symbolise the moment time stood still for the people of Aberfan. The pin reflects this powerful image, honouring both remembrance and the enduring strength of the community.

The project has been developed in consultation with Ynysowen’s Headmistress Simone Roden and aims both to honour the memory of those who lost their lives and to support educational and community initiatives in the Aberfan area.

Ben Roberts, Managing Director of Clogau, said: “I’m immensely proud of the idea here and the implementation of the project, not to mention the detail of the pin badge itself.

“I can’t take all the credit for this initiative, though; it was suggested by staff local to the area after they saw the success we enjoyed raising money for the Army Benevolent Fund through sales of the Poppy pin badge, where we raised over £50,000.

“We’re selling these badges to raise money for the school and are delighted to be selling this through the Clogau store on the Cyfarthfa Shopping Park for a year in the run up to the 60th Anniversary.”

Simone Roden MBE, Headmistress of Ynysowen Community Primary School said: “As Headteacher, I feel deeply honoured that our school has been chosen by Clogau as their charity partner in marking the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster.

“Aberfan holds a place of profound significance in our hearts. Sixty years on, we continue to remember the children, the teachers, and the families whose lives were lost and forever changed.

“Their memory is woven into the fabric of Welsh communities, and as educators, we carry a quiet responsibility to ensure their story is never forgotten.

“This commemoration is not only about looking back — it’s about guiding our children to understand the importance of compassion, resilience, and remembrance. I will be purchasing a badge and wearing it with pride, as a symbol of respect and a personal promise to honour the past while nurturing the future.

“Thank you, Clogau, for choosing to walk alongside us in this meaningful act of remembrance.”

The Aberfan pin badge will be promoted through in-store displays and local advertising in the Merthyr area.