Coaches confirmed for next season of talent show, Y Llais

Y Llais has opened applications for Y Llais 2026, the hit Welsh-language music competition that captured the nation’s heart in its debut season, and confirmed the return of its star-studded coaching panel. This is your chance to face the iconic red chairs and be mentored by some of Wales’ biggest musical talents.

Back by popular demand, the all-star coaching panel includes world-renowned opera legend Sir Bryn Terfel, singer and presenter Bronwen Lewis, pop artist and studio producer Yws Gwynedd, and reggae sensation Aleighcia Scott. “It was a no-brainer to say yes to coaching again,” said Bronwen Lewis. “I loved every second of the first series and the incredible singing. I feel like all four of us have settled into our red chairs now – series one was the warm-up… bring on series two!”

Phenomenon

Produced by Boom Cymru, part of ITV Studios, Y Llais is the Welsh-language version of the global TV phenomenon The Voice, an ITV Studios fformat. The show made history last year when Rose Datta, 19, from Cardiff, became the first ever Welsh-language winner. Rose shared: “It’s been an unforgettable experience. “I’ve been so lucky to be surrounded by such kind, amazing people and to make friends for life. It’s truly been a dream come true to be part of something this big.” In Y Llais, the talent perform facing the backs of the four coaches, whose chairs only turn if their voice alone earns that all-important approval. It’s all about raw talent – no gimmicks, no filters. Y Llais is calling on singers from all walks of life – from seasoned performers to Welsh learners – to apply. If you’re over 18 and ready to take centre stage, you can apply now by filling out a simple form and upload a Video of yourself singing and introducing yourself at: Y Llais | S4C

Power

Beth Angell, Head of Entertainment and Factual Entertainment at S4C, says the first series created a real buzz around new talent and language learning: “One of the most powerful things about Y Llais was the number of new faces – and voices – we saw on the channel. “Many were learning Welsh, including our inspiring coach Aleighcia Scott. Seeing her speak confidently in Welsh from the red chair inspired viewers to reconnect with or begin their Welsh language journey. We’re incredibly proud of that.” Whether you’re fluent, a learner, or just love to sing – Y Llais 2026 could be your moment. Closing date to apply for Y Llais: Friday, 18 July at 23.59

