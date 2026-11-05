Coastal pub named among ‘Britain’s 100 Best’ six months after reopening

Nation Cymru staff

A waterside pub has been named among ‘Britain’s 100 Best Pubs’ less than six months after reopening under chef Michelle Evans, who previously ran the award-winning Paternoster Farm restaurant.

Its place in The Good Food Guide’s 2026 list for The Old Point House in Angle, Pembrokeshire follows its recent inclusion in the Guide with an overall rating of Very Good.

Described by the Guide as “a love letter to Pembrokeshire and its producers”, the waterside pub has received an overall rating of Very Good, with the same rating across all four assessment categories: uniqueness, deliciousness, warmth and strength of recommendation.

The two accolades mark a significant milestone for chef Michelle Evans, who previously ran the award-winning Paternoster Farm restaurant and reopened the pub this spring after it had stood closed for six months. The move, six miles from Hundleton to Angle, followed prolonged uncertainty over the future of the tenancy at Paternoster Farm.

Overlooking East Angle Bay, The Old Point House combines the seasonal cooking that established Paternoster’s reputation with the welcome of a traditional pub. Visitors can call in for a draught beer, a glass of wine or bar snacks without booking a restaurant table, with pies and scampi fries among the additions to the offer.

Sunday lunch is a particular draw over winter, with generous sharing platters, meat from the family farm, homemade pies and huge Yorkshire puddings, served in the warmth of a traditional pub with roaring fires. Now open Friday to Sunday, The Old Point House also serves an evening set menu at £58 per person and a two-course lunch set menu at £34. Crab butter and beef tonnato remain favourites from Paternoster, while the pies have become a signature of the new venue.

Michelle Evans said: “We are absolutely delighted that less than six months after opening, we have been included in The Good Food Guide.

“It’s no secret it’s been a difficult couple of years, so this is a massive boost for us. It feels good to be recognised for our obsessive attention to the very best ingredients, and to creating the warmest of atmospheres.

“A huge thanks to everyone who has supported us this summer, and a special thanks to both our team and our brilliant suppliers. We couldn’t do this without you.”

The menu continues to draw on meat and honey from the family farm, alongside chicken from Postance Poultry in Cardigan, shellfish from Câr y Môr, and vegetables from Underwood Farm and Angle Walled Garden. Potatoes come from Michelle’s cousins, who farm directly across the bay. Welsh drinks producers represented include Sobremesa, Mantle and Dà Mhìle.

The Good Food Guide’s inspectors highlighted local ingredients and meat raised by Michelle and her family. Dishes noted in the review included Pembrokeshire sea bass ceviche, rare beef with kale Caesar salad, Angle new potatoes and homemade ice creams, with particular praise for the crab butter served with sourdough.

Before reopening, Michelle and her team remodelled the pub using reclaimed and traditional materials, seventeenth- and eighteenth-century furnishings and antique tavern pieces. A larger indoor bar and more usable space give visitors room to enjoy a drink before or after dinner, while the garden bar has also been developed into a garden kitchen.

The intention was to restore a sense of the building’s age and create a warm, lively atmosphere. For Michelle, a former family law solicitor turned farmer and chef, the move is also a homecoming: she grew up in Angle, where her parents still live, and her late grandparents farmed across the bay.

The recognition builds on the achievements of Paternoster Farm, which Michelle and her husband Leum developed from a lockdown farm shop selling home-reared meat and pastries into a destination restaurant in the farm’s former milking parlour. Paternoster appeared in The Good Food Guide for three consecutive years and was named its Best Local Restaurant in Wales in 2025, also attracting national newspaper coverage and support from Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall for its sustainable approach.

A crowdfunding campaign supporting the move to The Old Point House raised £34,137 from 291 backers, exceeding its £25,000 target. Plans for a polytunnel and vegetable garden remain part of the business’s next stage.

The Pembrokeshire Coast Path runs through the pub grounds, with a slipway in front and a large car park. Road access can be affected by high tides a couple of times a month, so visitors should check access before travelling.

The Old Point House is at Angle, Pembroke, Pembrokeshire, SA71 5AS. Open Friday to Sunday over winter.

For reservations, food service times and access information: https://www.dishcult.com/restaurant/theoldpointhouse

View the other Welsh establishments that made the Good Food Guide 2026 here.