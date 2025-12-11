Coffi Lab celebrates 12th store with tribute to beloved Labrador

Amelia Jones

Coffi Lab is set to open its 12th cafe early next year, bringing its signature coffee and community-focused vibe to Cardiff district, Pontcanna.

The new store, named Dylan’s Lab, also serves as a tribute to founder James Shapland’s late fox red Labrador, whose warmth and joy is said to have inspired the ethos behind Coffi Lab.

Nestled near Llandaff Fields, the Pontcanna café will offer a cosy space for locals to meet, relax, and enjoy coffee — and bring their dogs along.

Shapland says the goal is to create more than just a café. “Pontcanna is our first home neighbourhood,” he explains.

He says he wanted the space to feel welcoming and inclusive, a place where people could connect withe their friends, family, and even their four-legged companions without compromise.

The café will feature the same high-quality offerings Coffi Lab is known for, from expertly roasted coffee to pastries made on-site.

Coffi Lab was established following a period of personal reflection after Shapland lost his dog Dylan in December 2020. Growing up around Labradors he always saw them as family members rather than pets.

Beyond creating a welcoming café environment, Coffi Lab has a social mission. The company raises money and awareness for Guide Dogs for the Blind, recognising the important role dogs can play in people’s lives.

From the roasting of the coffee to the baking of pastries and the training of baristas, every detail of Coffi Lab is designed to bring people together.

The Pontcanna café is more than a new shop, according to Shapland, who has called it a milestone for Coffi Lab and a tribute to Dylan.

Making the announcement on Instagram Shapland said: “In tribute to our beautiful boy behind it all. This is Dylan’s Lab. Nestled near the wonderful fields where he took his first and last walk – where his warmth and joy inspired everything Coffi Lab is today.”