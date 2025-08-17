Cofio Emyr Humphreys: Inaugural Literary Award 2025

Emyr Humphreys’s memory and remarkable creative career was honoured through an award to two students whose achievements in Creative Writing at Aberystwyth University are of the highest order.

The winner of the English-medium Creative Writing award was Rachel Frum. The winner of the Welsh-medium Creative Writing award will be announced next month.

Rachel Frum received a unique piece of sculptural glass made by Rodney Bender, IGP Ltd and generously sponsored by Ali Anwar, CEO of the H’mm Foundation. The award was presented at Aberystwyth University’s graduation ceremony held at Aberystwyth Art Centre on the 17th July.

Recognition

Rachel Frum said: “Receiving the Emyr Humphreys Literary Award was a moment of stillness amid the

rush of graduation — a deep breath, a recognition I hadn’t expected but won’t forget.

“To be honoured in the name of a writer who gave lasting voice to Wales — its language, its questions, its quiet strength — is something I’ll carry with me as I continue to write. I’m truly grateful to the H’mm Foundation for this encouragement at the start of what I hope will be a long creative journey, and to the tutors at Aberystwyth who believed in my voice before I did.”

Dr Rhianedd Jewell, Head of the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies, said: “Aberystwyth University is very honoured to present the inaugural Emyr Humphreys Literary Awards this year. We are very proud of our connection with Emyr Humphreys who was such a significant figure in Wales’s cultural and literary history.

“Creative writing is a key aspect of the schemes offered by the Departments of Welsh and Celtic Studies and English and Creative Writing, and so we are delighted that this award provides further encouragement and recognition to our students as they follow their creative aspirations.”

‘Proud and grateful’

Sion Humphreys said: “The family of Emyr Humphreys is proud and grateful to recognise the work of Aberystwyth University in establishing the Emyr Humphreys Literary Award for creative writing presented at the graduation ceremony held recently.”

Rodney Bender, IGP Ltd. said: “The Trophy is made from a block of glass that was manufactured just outside Venice in the Venetia region of Italy. Selected because of its exceptional optical clarity, this glass is a product of an industry that became synonymous with quality from the Fifteenth Century to the present day.

“The image of Emyr Humphreys is made of a Molybdenum based metal which was oxide and fused onto the back of the glass with a laser printer.”

Ali Anwar, H’mm Foundation said: “We are delighted to sponsor this inaugural award in partnership with the Departments of Welsh and Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University to celebrate the life and work of Emyr Humphreys, one of the greatest Welsh cultural figures who inspires many of us. We hope this award becomes a source of inspiration to the new generation in their creative writing career in both languages, Welsh and English.”

