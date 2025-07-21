Cofio Osi: The sixth Gwobr Gelf Osi Rhys Osmond Art Prize

A young student from the Carmarthen School of Art has won an art prize named after one of Wales’ most original artists.

The winner, Angharad Van Rijswijk is a student on the Foundation Course at Carmarthen School of Art and in addition to the prize money of £200, she received a copy of the book “Encounters with Osi” and a unique piece of sculptural glass made by Rodney Bender and generously sponsored by Ali Anwar of the H’mm Foundation. Angharad’s work will be on display in Oriel Osi, – Llansteffan for the month of July.”

The award was made during a very happy evening on the 28 th June, in the by now annual gathering to remember Osi Rhys Osmond, one of the greatest Welsh artists. The Llansteffan Memorial Hall was full to capacity for the event supported by students and staff from the Carmarthen School of Art, Osi’s friends and family as well as members of the local community.

Successful evening

Huw Iorwerth, the event MC, said: “ We had a very successful presentation evening at the Llansteffan Memorial Hall celebrated the sixth Osi Rhys Osmond Art Prize.

“The organising group members have had much pleasure working together, devising the competition and then seeing it implemented. They are encouraged by the thought that Osi would have approved and rejoiced in seeing the successful cooperation between friends, the Carmarthen School of Art and the community of Llansteffan. Long may it continue.”

Angharad Van Rijswijk said: “I am deeply honoured to have been awarded the Osi Rhys Osmond Art Prize 2025. My sincere thanks to my tutors and mentors at Carmarthen School of Art for their unwavering support. The foundation course has been the key to the lock of a long-closed door and through it, I have regained creative permission again.”

Annual celebration

Rodney Bender and Ali Anwar from the H’mm Foundation said: “We are delighted to be part of this wonderful annual celebration again. Osi is one of Wales’s most respected artists. He was a broadcaster, lecturer and political activist. He was elected to the Gorsedd y Beirdd in 2006 for his contribution to the arts. He characterised himself as a Graphic Psychogeographer.

“A unique person and a very dear friend who inspired so many of us, Osi, the colourful Internationalist Druid, is greatly missed.”

The competition is based on the work exhibited by the Foundation Year students at their end of year exhibition. The judges, Julia Griffiths Jones and Luke Osmond, selected eight works of great variety and all eight students attended the presentation.

A video showing the work, much of which was 3D or contained moving images was projected during the evening.

A further highlight was a vocal performance by jazz singer Kim Osmond which inspired members of the audience to leap to their feet and dance.

The popular winner of the People’s Choice, chosen by the audience was Eiry Thomas. The organisers are grateful to this year’s Patron, Christine Kinsey, artist and co-founder of Chapter Arts Centre in Cardiff, for sponsoring the raffle. The winner of the framed single copy print of a painting by Osi was Kay Anthony of Llansteffan.

