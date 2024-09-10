Collection inspired by Welsh mythology at London Fashion Week

Acclaimed Welsh fashion designer Jayne Pierson, who has designed outfits for Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and the Kardashians, will be backed by Tîm Cymru when she shows off her latest collection at London Fashion Week next week.

Based in Pembrey, Carmarthenshire, Jayne has created clothes for some of the most famous figures in the world, and she brings her Spring Summer 2025 collection ‘Annwn’ (the Otherworld in Welsh mythology) to the luxury Andaz London Liverpool St. hotel on September 14.

Jayne will be joined on the catwalk by Radio 1 and Radio Wales DJ Katie Owen, who will also provide a DJ set after the show, and Rachel Goswell, the Wales-raised lead singer of UK indie legends Slowdive.

Guests will also be treated to the very best of Welsh food and drink produce in the creations of chef Tom Simmons, owner of Thomas restaurant in Cardiff, who worked with Gordon Ramsey at Claridge’s. Tom will also serve a Welsh cocktail based on Cygnet 22 Luxury Welsh Dry Gin, founded by Katherine Jenkins.

Annwn is based in ‘woodlands dark and days bewitched’, exploring Wales’ heritage, mythology and the power of ritual and collective storytelling.

The collection examines the history and persecution of women as witches across Europe in the Middle Ages, and is crafted from gold technical chiffons, black taffetas, Nappa and shearling, hard meets soft resulting in a sensuous feeling. All garments are hand-crafted and made sustainably in Jayne’s design studio in west Wales. Fabrics are sponsored by Beglarian Fabrics, France using sustainably sourced ‘end-of-roll’ fabrics, that would be discarded if not used.

Jayne is always trying to do more to keep skills in Wales by developing and supporting emerging designers. Looking forward to the show, Jayne said: “I’m so proud of my Welsh roots and how Wales’s rich history of myth and legend have inspired me. This event during LFW is an opportunity to spotlight Wales and I’m delighted to have such amazing Welsh talent here to support me.”

Within this season, Jayne will also launch her fine jewellery range with Devji Aurum. The Gwenllian Collection is a limited edition of collars, cuffs and earrings. Crafted in 24k Welsh gold, diamonds, precious lapis and malachite featuring Welsh triskelion motifs and Celtic knots. Each piece is signed by Jayne and intended to be worn as amulet to protect the wearer.

Both empowered women, Merthyr Tydfil and Pontyclun-raised Katie takes to the catwalk for the very first time, while Rachel will model a bespoke structured cape in sustainable materials made from ocean plastic waste.

Passion

Excited by her London Fashion Week debut, Katie, who recently played as part of Justin Timberlake’s Manchester stadium concert said: “Music and fashion are a lifelong passion of mine, so I’m thrilled to be providing the soundtrack to Jayne’s high-profile event at LFW. I also get the chance to be a catwalk model for the very first time, showing Jayne’s new collection, so I’m super excited and can’t wait for Saturday.”

Chef Tom Simmons said he was keen to be involved: “Welsh excellence in food, drink and fashion are well known so I can’t wait to bring a taste of Wales to London, using Geographical Indication (GI) produce, a quality mark that endorses the quality, authenticity and heritage of Wales.”

The exclusive, invitation-only show is part of the British Fashion Council’s London Fashion Week and is the latest show by the award-winning designer who has worked with Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

