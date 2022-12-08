Colleen Ramsey launches cookery book and TV show

Anyone who follows Colleen Ramsey on Instagram will be well versed in her sublime cookery skills.

Images of the sumptuous meals she produces feature heavily in a constantly mouth-watering gallery.

The wife of Wales ace, Aaron, she enjoys making different cuisines in cooking and sharing photos with the foodie community.

Given her talents, it’s no surprise that Welsh speaker Colleen’s first cookery book has just landed in the shops

Bywyd a Bwyd/Enjoying Life Through Food – is a bilingual collection of delicious recipes to suit everyone, which has been published to coincide with Colleen’s cookery series starting on S4C later this month.

“Food is what I think about constantly and how I am able to be creative,” she says. “It’s how I share my affection and show my love for people I hold dear.”

Colleen’s mouthwatering dishes are influenced by Wales and beyond after travelling the world with her husband and their three kids.

Originally from Caerphilly, her book includes many recipes which are family favourites.

“For me food makes me happy,” says Colleen who has just returned from the World Cup in Qatar where she supported Wales’ football team. “But it’s the culture of food and how it brings people together – passing the roast potatoes around the table on a Sunday with your family or hanging out having a barbecue in the summer with friends.

“For me food is life and life is food – they go hand in hand in all of the happiest moments. Food is what I think about constantly and how I am able to be creative.

“It’s not about fancy food, it’s about the way the food makes you feel. Life is short and precious and we absolutely must find what makes us happy. Cooking, creating and sharing food brings me joy.”

The cookery book features stunning pictures by photographer Glyn Rayner and is designed by Jo Hollowood.

The S4C TV series, Colleen Ramsey: Bywyd a Bwyd (Life and Food), shows how Colleen enjoys her life through food. In this first programme she shows how one delicious recipe can create other options to make a busy life easier for the week ahead.

It’s certainly a busy time for the Ramsey family. Yesterday we told you on Nation Cymru how Aaron Ramsey had launched his own collection with fashion brand Belstaff.

Bywyd a Bwyd/Enjoying Life Through Food by Colleen Ramsey is available now (£14.99, Y Lolfa). Available from shops throughout Wales and on Amazon.

Colleen Ramsey: Bywyd a Bwyd (Life and Food) starts on S4C on Wednesday 28 December.

