Come and meet Paddington, Peppa Pig, Bluey, Paw Patrol and more this summer

Some of the best known names in children entertainment will be meeting their fans in Cardiff this summer.

St David’s is hosting a series of meet and greets with some of your favourite characters including Bluey, Paddington, Gabby’s Dollhouse, and even the centre’s very first appearances of Peppa Pig’s little sister, baby pig Evie.

The events take place every Thursday from 24th July until 28th August, and guests must book free tickets in advance to secure admittance to the events.

There will be five sessions each day, all fully accessible, with one daily slot designed to be suitable for Special Educational Needs.

The full schedule of events includes:

Bluey & Bingo – 24th July

Gabby’s Dollhouse – 31st July

Hey Duggee – 7th August

Paddington – 14th August

PAW Patrol’s Chase & Skye – 21st August

Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, and baby pig Evie – 28th August

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said: “We know families in and around Cardiff are looking for fun events to keep the little ones entertained through the summer holidays, so we’re pleased to offer a free, all-weather option here at St David’s.

“We’re looking forward to seeing lots of smiling faces at the centre this summer and would remind guests they must secure tickets in advance.”

There will also be a series of activities to keep the little ones busy at St David’s through the holidays including Superbugs, an interactive science pop-up with fun, educational activities, open daily on the Grand Arcade from 10am – 4.30pm until 3rd August, as well as Treetop Adventure Golf’s two jungle-themed, 18-hole courses.

There are also plenty of family-friendly restaurants including Shake Shack, Friday’s, Wagamama, and more.

To receive ticket information and links, guests can sign up to PLUS+ for free at https://www.stdavidscardiff.com/en/plus

