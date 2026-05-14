Comedian Joe Lycett set to take the Green Man 2026 stage as comedy line-up announced

Nation.Cymru Team

Green Man, Wales’ largest independent music, science and arts festival, has revealed the lineup for its 2026 comedy programming, Last Laugh; coinciding with world-renowned music, science, film and literature programming across 20th – 23rd August in the heart of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

In-keeping with Green Man’s pledge to platform future talents, the 2026 Last Laugh programme will welcome 39 of the most exciting names in comedy, ranging from household names to fresh, emerging voices to the Babbling Tongues stage in front of an audience of 25,000 Green Man-goers; with all 2026 festival tickets sold out within an hour of release back in September.

Topping the bill for 2026 will be award-winning stand-up comedian and TV host Joe Lycett, known for his projects Joe Lycett’s United State of Birmingham (Sky), Late Night Lycett (Channel 4) and Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back (Channel 4); as well as regular appearances on some of comedy’s most beloved shows including QI, Taskmaster, Live At The Apollo, Graham Norton Show, and Have I Got News For You.

Joe is joined by renowned comedian, actor and writer Bridget Christie, whose recent Channel 4 sitcom The Change was released to critical acclaim, alongside a BAFTA nomination and longlist spot for the TV Choice Awards; as well as Green Man-regular, Stewart Lee; described by The Times as “world’s greatest living stand-up” who returns to Babbling Tongues with an extended set having topped the bill in 2025.

Further across the programme, highlights arrive in the form of Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and Gold ARIA winner Josie Long; Garth Marenghi, the Richard Ayoade co-written fictional horror writer and actor-persona of Matthew Holness; the straight-talking charm and quick wit of Kerry Godliman and comedian, actor and writer Jessica Fostekew, whose stand up show Hench was nominated for the 2019 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show.

Elsewhere, Last Laugh promises a fast-paced whirlwind of punchlines from one of the greatest joke-writers of his generation, Glenn Moore; the fast paced, award winning sketch comedy from three nighty clad weirdos who should know better, Tarot; and fresh shows from some of the buzziest new names in UK comedy, including new writer, comedian and actor Jack Shep, who recently shot into the spotlight as a cast member on SNL UK. A self-declared fan of Green Man, Shep “cannot wait to get his freak on at Horsegirl”.

Babbling Tongues is one of sixteen stages at Green Man 2026, pairing its critically acclaimed music programming with comedy, science, live interviews, circus, cinema and more. Whether it be a yoga session in the peaceful Nature Nurture wellness area, or a freshly pulled Welsh beer at Green Man’s own Welsh Beer and Cider festival in the Courtyard, Green Man offers something for all ages to enjoy.

Green Man 2026 is now sold out, There will not be another ticket sale in 2026, but for those who missed out official resale tickets can be purchased exclusively via Tixel.