Comedian Welsh Jesus has gig cancelled on ‘religious grounds’

He’s a rising star of the Welsh comedy scene, who has become a hit with audiences across Wales, that is apart from at a social club in Merthyr it would seem.

Welsh Jesus who is the brainchild of comic Gareth Hunt, was due to stage a show at the Heolgerrig Social Club in Merthyr.

However, the show has now been pulled with the stand-up being told it’s been cancelled on religious grounds.

Gareth, who is from Merthyr, said he was looking forward to the gig in his hometown, when he received the shock news.

“The gig was arranged months ago, I believe the beginning of July,” he said. “Dates and costs were agreed with the organiser and it was taken to the club committee. I sorted out some great comedians for the night in Mike Reed, Kirsty Davies and Pratik Barman.

“I hardly ever gig in Merthyr, I’m normally all over the place so it’s always nice to look forward to a local gig.”

He added: “The organiser contacted me a few weeks ago to say tickets were now on sale and available behind the bar at the Heolgerrig Club.

“Then I had a message off the organiser saying the comedy night had been cancelled, when I asked why I was told:

“We rent the club building off the church and they are not happy with us having a Jesus act.”

The comic offered a solution to the issue but it was turned down.

“I offered to just perform as myself and not do Welsh Jesus if that made things easier as I didn’t want the other comics to miss out but was told by the organiser that ‘the man who runs the club is part of the church and I was told to cancel all the acts so I’m sorry to let you down’.”

Gareth believed if the people concerned had seen his set they wouldn’t have cancelled the gig.

“It’s a shame really that the people who have stopped the gig from going ahead haven’t even seen the show before so I don’t know how they can disapprove of something they haven’t seen,” he said. “It’s very strange. Also, they don’t even have to go to it, plus, it’s just been a massive waste of everyone’s time.”

Heolgerrig social club rent the club building off the Nation Changers church which is adjacent to the venue.

When Nation Cymru contacted the church, a spokesperson told us: “The act was wrongly informed that the church was involved or requested the cancellation of the show. This is incorrect and has been addressed with the committee of the club.

“The only involvement the church has with the club is as landlords and as such, we have no influence or veto on what events they put on or acts they book.

“Clarification should now be sought with the club on this matter as inferring/naming the church incorrectly would require a later printed apology.”

When we subsequently contacted Heolgerrig social club for a comment on the church’s statement, a spokesperson for the club said: “I have spoken with the club secretary and also club chairman and as a club it is felt that there is no comment/statement to be made at this time.”

Just when the messianical mirth-maker thought that was the end of it, he was subsequently informed that a Christmas show he had arranged at Theatr Soar in Merthyr on December 13 had been subject to complaints from Christian groups – so many complaints in fact that the venue had to hold a meeting to discuss it.

“I was told that Theatr Soar had a number of complaints from Christians about me playing there – even though I’ve played there three times as Welsh Jesus, and they had to hold a committee meeting about it,” said Gareth.

“The meeting went ahead and thankfully they have said that the show will still go ahead as they don’t deem it offensive and that comedy is free speech.

“The people who have complained have said if the show goes ahead they will protest on the night and will send a petition around all the churches in the Merthyr borough against me and Soar.

“I think the reason they’re upset is that Soar (which is now a theatre and community space) used to be chapel but hasn’t been for years.”

Now tickets for the show at Theatr Soar featuring Welsh Jesus on a festive bill which includes Sarah Bridgeman, Mali Malpass and Mike Reed are on sale now.

