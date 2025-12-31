Comedian’s brilliant Welsh family life skits take internet by storm
A Welsh comedian has become an overnight sensation with his hilarious videos which have been watched by millions online.
“Rhys Doing Things” is the online handle for the talented comic who creates comedic skits and vlogs, primarily on TikTok and Instagram.
From the Rhondda, Rhys’ content is largely based around Welsh culture and family life – and he’s quickly carved out a huge niche for himself.
On TikTok his videos featuring an array of Welsh characters from Welsh mam and nan to Welsh teacher and boy racer, are doing huge numbers as his ever growing army of followers share his hilarious videos.
He currently has 130K followers and 4M likes and that’s just on TikTok. His Instagram account is equally prolific.
People love his skits which often feature relatable scenarios centred around Welsh life, including his distinctive accent and regional quirks.
Rhys has also built a following for his Vlogs and lifestyle content which isn’t limited to skits. His Vlogs also document his daily life, such as shopping trips to stores like The Range and Poundstretcher.
Check out his most popular videos below… (Warning strong language)
@rhysdoingthings POV: you’re leaving your Welsh Nan’s house #comedyskit #sketchcomedy #impression #acting #welsh ♬ Cooking, bossa nova, adults, light(950693) – Kids Sound
@rhysdoingthings Welsh mothers can be quite scary 😂 Did anyone else’s ever do fitness videos? 😂 #skit #comedyskit #sketchcomedy #comedysketch #impression #welsh #wales ♬ Cooking, bossa nova, adults, light(950693) – Kids Sound
@rhysdoingthings That one Welsh girl dropping her kids off to school. Always got a story 😂 | skit #comedyskit #sketchcomedy #skit #welsh #comedysketch ♬ original sound – Rhys Doing Things
@rhysdoingthings POV: you’re at the bar being chatted up by a Welsh valleys boy #comedyskit #sketchcomedy #welsh #comedysketch #welshvalleys ♬ son original – Spoticlip
