Comedian’s brilliant Welsh family life videos take internet by storm

A Welsh comedian has become an overnight sensation with his hilarious videos which have been watched by millions online

“Rhys Doing Things” is the online handle for the talented comic who creates comedic skits and vlogs, primarily on TikTok and Instagram.

From the Rhondda, Rhys’ content is largely based around Welsh culture and family life – and he’s quickly carved out a huge niche for himself.

On TikTok his videos featuring an array of Welsh characters from Welsh mam and nan to Welsh teacher and boy racer, are doing huge numbers as his ever growing army of followers share his hilarious videos.

He currently has 111.5K followers and 2.9M likes and that’s just on TikTok. His Instagram account is equally prolific.

People love his skits which often feature relatable scenarios centred around Welsh life, including his distinctive accent and regional quirks.

He’s also built a following for his Vlogs and lifestyle content which isn’t limited to skits. His Vlogs also document his daily life, such as shopping trips to stores like The Range and Poundstretcher.

Check out his most popular videos below…