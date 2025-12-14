Comedy Lab Cymru to return for third series

Ella Groves

Comedy Lab Cymru is set to return for its third series in 2026, with applications now open for those wanting to take part and develop their comedy talent.

Produced by Channel 4, S4C, and Little Wander the programme aims to create new opportunities for emerging Welsh (and Wales-based) stars in comedy and television.

Applications to be on the show are now open, with the deadline set at 12 January 2026.

The selected artists and writers receive paid development time and opportunities to gain experience in comedy. Paired with mentors and attending industry masterclasses, participants will prepare performances for the Machynlleth and Aberystwyth Comedy Festivals in 2026.

S4C have said they expect the selected participants to be at various stages in their careers and tailor the programme to suit individual needs.

Cerys Bradley, Comedy Lab Cymru 2025 participant, said: “The mentorship was invaluable. I gained so much working one on one with my mentor. The programme both made sure that I actually wrote my script but also that the script is so much better under her guidance.

“I also gained a lot from the workshops, we got to hear from a lot of different perspectives on the industry. My favourite thing, though, was meeting all the other people on the programme. I talked to a lot of them about my show and performances and I’m really glad I’ve made those connections which I hope will last beyond the programme.”

During last year’s programme, the participants worked on a variety of comedy pieces including sitcom scripts, stand-up sets, an interactive choose-your-own-adventure show, and sketch shows.

2025 participants included Mel Owen (mentored by Anna Jordan), Cerys Bradley (mentored by Molly Naylor), Harri Dobbs (mentored by Freya Parker), Fflur Pierce (mentored by Carys Eleri), Carwyn Blayney (mentored by Tom Parry) and Gruffudd Owen (mentored by Dan Thomas).

Another Comedy Lab Cymru 2025 participant, Mel Owen, said: “Being a part of the Comedy Lab provided me with an excellent opportunity for structured mentorship, which really gave me the floor to ask questions I’ve felt too silly to raise in the past!

“Low key jealous I can’t do the scheme all over again!”

Carwyn Blayney, a fellow 2025 participant, added: “I would recommend Comedy Lab Cymru to everyone who can apply. I have got so much out of it, from meeting amazing people in the industry, getting to write and perform in superb showcases and collaborating with really funny, talented people.”

Six participants will be selected for the programme, with at least half of them working in the Welsh language.

Participants will be able to prepare material in both Welsh and English but must choose a primary language and broadcaster when making their application.

Support will also be available for new Welsh speakers, learners, and those with little experience of performing in Welsh.

The application form for the 2026 programme can be found here.