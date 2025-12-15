Comedy star Diane Morgan becomes patron of Welsh cat rescue

A famous face from TV has stepped in to help a small cat rescue in the south Wales valleys.

Motherland and Philomena Cunk star Diane Morgan was so moved by the story of Moggies Cat Rescue in Aberdare, she stepped in to help and agreed to become their patron.

The rescue, which was founded 12 years ago by friends Eileen Sewell and Doreen Miller, became a registered charity last year and now hopes that with Diane’s help they can grow and raise funds for a new dedicated rescue centre.

A keen animal rights supporter, the actress came to hear about the rescue centre, which has rehomed more than 125 cats in the past 12 months, through a mutual friend.

She was keen to visit the rescue and on a visit to Aberdare met with staff and volunteers, as well the cats currently in Moggies care.

The comedy star, who has Welsh roots, said: “I’m extremely proud to be patron of Moggies. I’m a big animal rights supporter and when I saw what Doreen and Eileen are trying to achieve it really touched me.

“They’re working so hard to provide injured or unwanted cats with shelter and medical help. They rely solely on donations and their kindness is truly heartwarming.

“Growing up I had a cat called Merlin who was my whole world, so I have a real soft spot for cats.”

The charity takes in cats after their owners are taken into hospital, stray and injured cats, and cats whose owners can no longer afford veterinary bills.

Nikki Scarf, chair of the Moggies trustees and rehoming manager, said the link-up with Diane came through one of the rescue centre’s supporters.

One of our supporters who adopted a cat from us just happened to be a neighbour of mine, who knew Diane Morgan personally, and was telling her about the cat that he’d adopted and the good work that the rescue is doing, and how we started off so small and we’re growing. And it all came from through her friend’s conversation, her offer to be patron and to support the charity. It just came about very holistically.”

Nikki added that Diane couldn’t have been more enthusiastic when she visited Moggies for the first time.

“She was overjoyed to hear about all the work we do. She’s very hands on, she wanted to make a fuss of and

interact with the animals and was really keen to hear a lot of the success stories we’ve had. She’s a big animal supporter and you could see that straight away. She had a genuine interest in the cats in the rescue. It was an absolutely fantastic day.”

Now they’re hoping after becoming a registered charity last year and with the visibiliy that Diane cas patron can bring they can go from strength to strength.

“We are hoping to take those next steps,” said Nikki. “We want to build on the foundations that have been laid down by founders Eileen and Doreen. We’re looking to open in our own shop in the New Year, which will then help us towards funding a new rescue site.”

Moggies socials

Facebook link – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61562863094426

There is a donate button on Moggies Facebook page. Moggies are launching their own website on January 1 with a Just Giving link for people to donate to the rescue.

Instagram – moggiescatrescuecf44

PayPal link – @moggiescatrescue24