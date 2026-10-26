Comedy star does worst Welsh accent in the history of TV

Nation.Cymru staff

Now we know there are many contenders for the worst Welsh accent ever witnessed in films and TV, but we could think of no worst offering than the one seen on Last One Laughing: Halloween.

The BAFTA-winning comedy hosted by Jimmy Carr and deputy, Roisin Conaty, has returned for a Halloween special of the critically acclaimed UK original.

The shows sees comedians Jack Dee, Daisy May Cooper, Phil Wang, Lou Sanders, Reece Shearsmith, Harriet Dyer and Tom Allen locked in a battle of nerves and wit as they attempt to break their opponents without cracking themselves.

Over the course of the first Halloween Special, the famous faces will use every ounce of their comedic talent to break their opponents without laughing or screaming. And it’s not just their rivals they need to watch out for. Cursed props, ghostly interruptions and spine-tingling surprises are all designed to catch even the bravest comic off guard. The rules are simple: laugh and you’re out, scream and you’re out.

A hilarious clip from the show has been published on Instagram featuring Daisy May Cooper and a surprise guest – Pauline (aka League Of Gentlemen star Steve Pemberton). The post is captioned: We’d like to offer an official apology to the entire nation of Wales for that accent. Thoughts and prayers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 yn ddiffuant.

Those words are understandable when you watch the clip with Daisy May Cooper being told by Pauline that the Welsh accent is the most trustworthy and then asking her to attempt the accent.

We can safely say without a shadow of a doubt it is the worst Welsh accent we have ever heard – much to the amusement of her fellow guests who gamely try not to crack up.

Of course, we can’t blame Daisy for her mangling of our lyrical brogue as she gamely attempts not to laugh herself.

If nothing else the clip will certainly whet your appetite for the comedy shenanigans in store in this Halloween special.

The first series of Last One Laughing won Best Entertainment Programme at the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards, as well as Bob Mortimer winning the Best Entertainment Performance. The series also won the Comedy Entertainment award at the 2026 RTS Programme Awards. In addition to this, the first series won Best Entertainment Programme at the 2026 Broadcast Awards and was awarded Best Entertainment Series at the Edinburgh TV Festival in 2025.

Last One Laughing is an adaptation of the successful Prime Original series from Japan entitled Documental, created by and starring Hitoshi Matsumoto and owned by Yoshimoto Kogyo, where Matsumoto leads 10 comedians betting their own money in an anything goes “battle of laughter behind closed doors.”

The fan-favourite, BAFTA award-winning Last One Laughing format is one of the most watched Prime Originals internationally and has had successful local versions in over 25 territories, with a recently announced series order for a US edition. Local celebrity hosts have included Jimmy Carr (UK), Graham Norton (Ireland), Jay Baruchel (Canada), Eugenio Derbez (Mexico), Michael Bully Herbig (Germany), Philippe Lacheau (France), Matsumoto (Japan), Rebel Wilson (Australia) and Trevor Noah (South Africa).

Series one and two of Last One Laughing are available now on Prime Video. The third series will launch in 2027. Last One Laughing is produced by Banijay UK labels Zeppotron and Initial.

The first three episodes of Last One Laughing: Halloween are available now on Prime Video with the final episode available on 30th October.

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