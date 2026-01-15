Comedy star Mike Bubbins pays beautiful tribute to podcast legend ‘Tops Off Vic’

David Owens

Welsh comedy star Mike Bubbins has paid a wonderful tribute to his friend and former neighbour Victor Palfrey, who became famous through his regular mentions on the Socially Distant Sports Bar.

The pod which is presented by Mike, Elis James and Steff Garrero is one of the UK’s most popular podcasts, building a huge audience since it was launched in lockdown.

Vic was Mike’s former neighbour, a man who became immortalised through the podcast with the nickname ‘Tops Off Vic’ for his penchant for sitting out in his front garden with his top off enjoying a cold pint.

Mike and Vic became firm friends, a lovely relationship that resulted in many hilarious tales of Vic’s exploits.

Tops Off Vic became so popular with fans of the show, that when the Socially Distant Sports Bar Podcast toured, Vic appeared on stage (top off, of course) at shows at The New Theatre (see below) and Utilita Arena in Cardiff, much to the delight of the thousands in attendance.

The star of hit comedy series Mammoth took to Instagram yesterday to break the sad news of Vic’s passing and was inundated with messages paying tribute and relaying how they felt they knew him though the larger-than-life stories on the pod.

This is Mike’s beautiful tribute to his mate – forever a podcast legend.

My lovely mate Vic passed away last night. He was a fantastic bloke; kind, selfless, funny, and he lived a long, full, well travelled life. He loved his friends, he loved his rugby, he loved his garden. And back when he could, he loved a gin and tonic.

We started as neighbours but he became much more than that. He became family. We got to spend so many good times together. And he was equally happy whether he was just sat on the sofa with me, drinking a coffee, or perched on a barstool singing Copa Cabana with the Sunday Night Club boys, or raising the roof of an arena full of 6000 people, just by taking his shirt off. They even gave him an encore.

He was with us on Christmas Day for dinnner, and he was here every Saturday, and often during the week, too. Three days ago Kelly and I were with him in hospital, after he’d had an emergency op. He was in good spirits. I took him Lucozade and grapes. Because he’s old school, and so am I. Then last night I had the call from the hospital to say things has taken a turn for the worse. So I went to see my old mate for what I knew would be the last time.

The staff at the Heath were wonderful and kind and respectful. But for the last couple of hours it was just me and him. I held his hand, and sang his favourite SNC songs, and Calon Lan a couple of times, just for good measure. And I told him that I loved him. Because that’s what you do with your friends. I’m not sure if he knew I was there, but I think that he knew. I hope so. And then he slipped away. Quietly and painlessly. And I said goodnight to him. Nos da, Vic, you’ll be missed and you’ll be remembered. ❤️💜