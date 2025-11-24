Community spirit brings historic Welsh pub back to life

The doors of a historic pub have reopened after a stunning makeover following a community-led effort to save and restore the much-loved local.

Ty’n Llan in Llandwrog, near Caernarfon, has undergone a major renovation thanks to local effort and national support

The hostelry closed its doors in 2017, one of 18 pubs shutting each week across Britain during that period. For several years, the building stood empty – a shell in the heart of the village – until word spread in 2021 that it was to be sold. What began as local concern soon grew into a determined community movement to buy and revive the community hub.

“We were coming to the end of lockdown, and people were more aware than ever of the importance of community and connection,” explains Huw Jones, Treasurer of Menter Ty’n Llan, the community enterprise behind the project. “When we heard Ty’n Llan was going on the market, there was a real sense of urgency – no one wanted to see it turned into a private house and lost to the community forever.”

A public meeting was called – over Zoom, as restrictions were still in place – and more than 100 residents joined the call, confirming the strong local appetite to act. The group moved quickly, asking villagers to pledge short-term loans to make an initial offer while setting up a community share scheme to raise long-term funds.

BEFORE RENOVATION PICS



This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With support from organisations including the Plunkett UK and Cwmpas, the community launched an appeal that captured attention across Wales and beyond. “We’re not the first village to buy our pub, and we won’t be the last, but it was a good news story, of a community coming together after a very lonely time for many,” Huw recalls. “The momentum built rapidly towards the end of the appeal – and we raised £465,200, exceeding our target by £65,200.”

The purchase went ahead later in 2021, and by Christmas that year, the pub reopened in its original form while essential refurbishment took place.

Now, after a major redevelopment and extension including interpretations of the local landscape and heritage throughout, Ty’n Llan is about to fully reopen as a modern hub for both locals and visitors.

AFTER RENOVATION PICS



This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The building now boasts five luxury guest rooms, a brand new kitchen, a modern restaurant with views towards the Eifl mountains, and a dedicated community room. In the garden a small kiosk sells essentials such as milk and bread to local residents.

A Community Officer has also been appointed, running a range of local and cultural activities – from coffee mornings and walking groups to a conversation club for Welsh learners and a youth group. The team also works closely with the village primary school.

This final transformation has been made possible through substantial grant support, including funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF), The National Lottery Community Fund and Arfor. Previous support had come from the Welsh Government (CFP), the UK Government’s Community Opportunities Fund and Europe’s Regional Development Fund.

“The support from the community, from across Wales and further afield, has been crucial,” Huw adds. “It’s been incredible to see people with all sorts of skills and experiences coming together, united by a shared goal.

“A pub like this, which is a social hub for all, can be the beating heart of a community, ensuring a village is more than just a collection of houses. It’s hard work, and it takes time, but if you’ve got a strong community willing to pull together, you can succeed too.”

The restaurant will open on Wednesday evening, 26/11/25 with the accommodation available from the 1/12/25. The opening night will be held on the 28/11/25, with everyone welcome.