Conductor reflects on New Zealand Youth Choir’s triumphant visit to Wales

Conductor David Squire has reflected on the New Zealand Youth Choir’s unforgettable experience at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod, where the choir was crowned Choir of the World in a stunning victory last week.

Squire, who last attended the festival in 2013 with Kristin School’s SSAA choir Euphony, described the trip as a homecoming of sorts – complete with his trademark good weather:

“The last time I was there was in 2013, and I recall it was even hotter then – so my theory is that perhaps I am responsible for bringing the best weather to Llangollen!”

Excitement

The New Zealand Youth Choir approached the competition with excitement but little expectation, knowing the exceptionally high standard of choirs taking part.

“Many of these choirs rehearse several times each week; we only meet three times a year,” Squire explained.

“That’s why I’m so proud that our focus on great repertoire, tonal flexibility, musicianship, and communication was recognized. Our singers worked so hard to present their best performances, particularly in the Choir of the World recital – and they were understandably thrilled with the result.”

Winning the Choir of the World title, the festival’s highest accolade, places the New Zealand Youth Choir among the elite of global choral music and marks another significant moment in the choir’s 46-year history. David was also awarded the coveted ‘Jayne Davies Conductor’s Prize’ on his farewell tour with the choir.

Hospitality

David praised the Eisteddfod’s organizers and Welsh hospitality: “A huge thank you to the organisers, volunteers, and the Welsh people for making us feel so welcome and helping us celebrate this special achievement.”

The Pavarotti Trophy was presented by the late Maestro’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani. Nicoletta, who visited Llangollen to mark the occasion of the seventieth anniversary of Pavarotti’s iconic first performance at the festival.

Nicoletta said: “On behalf of the Pavarotti Foundation, I was honored to present the Pavarotti Trophy to the exceptional New Zealand Youth Choir, winners of Choir of the World at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod. Their talent and passion, under the baton of their outstanding conductor David Squire, truly reflect Luciano’s spirit – especially during this special year as Decca Classics celebrates 90 years since the birth of the great Maestro.”