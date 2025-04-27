Contemporary Danish author’s Short Stories translated into Welsh

A Welsh publisher has brought out a volume of short stories by a contemporary Danish author translated directly into Welsh.

Ceir ac Anfeiliaid, the Welsh translation of Biler og dyr (‘Cars and Animals’) by Helle Helle, showcases the Danish novelist’s trademark understated, minimalistic style.

The translation is the work of Richard Crowe, a former translator, now retired, with the Welsh Government, and one-time lexicographer with the University of Wales Dictionary of the Welsh Language.

Direct to Welsh audiences

“I originally set to work on this translation as a kind of language learning exercise to improve my Danish,” explains Crowe.

“But when I saw the invitation from Melin Bapur for authors interested in translating new books into Welsh, I realised that there was an opportunity for the translations to be more than that.”

Translations into Welsh of adults’ books are relatively unusual due to funding strategies on the part of the Books Council of Wales, and perhaps the perception that readers can just read the English version – though not in this case, as this particular volume has not yet been translated into English.

“Helle Helle’s writing in this collection is deceptively simple. What appear to be pared-back tales of the everyday hint at emotional complexities and depths” explains Crowe.

“I wanted to bring these stories directly to a Welsh audience who may already be familiar with the Scandi Noir phenomenon on screen.

“Copenhagen doesn’t have a monopoly on drama. Life happens in small-town Denmark too.”

Richard added: “My favourite story in the collection, if I have to pick one, which isn’t an easy thing to do, is the final one, ‘Rwy’n gyrru ymlaen’ (‘I drive on’).

It’s one of the shorter stories, but in very few words, transports the reader from the humdrum to-and-fro to the supermarket in a rusty old Volkswagen to the excitement of a carefree life on the road in the USA.

“It touches on life and death, cars and animals, and a world of possibilities.”

Danish scheme

Although Welsh public funds have not contributed to the production of the book, publishers Melin Bapur were able to take advantage of a Danish Government scheme supporting publishers in other countries to publish translations of Danish literature.

Melin Bapur editor Adam Pearce explained: “As a general rule Melin Bapur is an independent publishing enterprise and prefers not to compete for Welsh grant money with the hard-pressed traditional publishing industry.

“The opportunity to accept the support of an overseas government was too great to miss though, and we’re extremely proud to have been able to accept this grant to bring Ceir ac Anifeiliaid to Welsh readers.

“There’s absolutely no reason people shouldn’t want to read world literature in Welsh just as they might in English.”

Pearce added: “I’m not one hundred percent sure, but this might be the first ever translation direct from Danish into Welsh – there are a few things like Islwyn Ffowc Elis’s versions of Hans Christian Andersen stories, but those are reworded versions rather than direct translations.”

“These stories have never been translated into English, so unless you can read the Danish original, Richard’s translation is the only place readers in Wales can access this fascinating collection!”

Ceir ac Anifeiliaid is available now from www.melinbapur.cymru for £8.99+P&P.

Also being published this week by Melin Bapur is Shinani’n Siarad, Sharon Morgan’s Welsh translation of Eve Ensler’s international phenomenon The Vagina Monologues, for £9.99+P&P.

