Content creator goes viral after rating Barry Island food spots with Gavin and Stacey star

Amelia Jones

A content creator has visited all of the food spots featured in BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey alongside one of the cast members.

Morgan Lewis, who creates content around food, travel and experiences, has gone viral with a video documenting the tour alongside Oscar Hartland, who played Neil the Baby in the hit BBC comedy.

The pair visited several locations associated with the show, taking viewers on a trip around Barry and revisiting some of the places that have become instantly recognisable to Gavin & Stacey fans.

They visited Marco’s Café, which holds a special place in the sitcom as the workplace of Stacey Shipman, played by Joanna Page. The café became a familiar setting throughout the series and remains a popular stop for fans visiting Barry.

They also visited Farnham’s, formerly known as Boofy’s, another familiar name for those who remember the show’s Barry Island connections.

The pair then called into Zio’s Gelateria, where the cast were photographed enjoying an ice cream during filming.

The tour also took them to the Tadross Hotel, which holds a special place in Gavin & Stacey history as the location where the show’s final scene was filmed.

During the visit, Morgan asked Oscar whether there was any more Gavin & Stacey filming taking place. Keeping fans guessing, he jokingly replied: “If I told you, I’d have to kill you.”

Oscar also reflected on what it was like filming the show’s final day, describing it as a bittersweet experience.

He said: “It was a bittersweet day because everyone was gutted, but we knew we’d done good work. A lot of emotion went into it.”

The actor also chatted about life after becoming known to millions as ‘Neil the Baby’, including his music career and what he has been pursuing away from the much-loved sitcom.

Since first appearing on BBC Three in 2007, Gavin & Stacey has become one of Britain’s best-loved sitcoms, putting Barry and its surrounding areas firmly on the map for fans from across the UK.

The show’s popularity has helped turn several local businesses and filming locations into must-visit destinations, with fans regularly travelling to Barry Island to experience the places seen on screen.