Could Michael Sheen be the first Welsh Doctor Who?

Michael Sheen is among the favourites to become the next Doctor Who.

The actor has been named among the frontrunners for the prized role by the bookies, who have installed him at 6/1 to become the next occupant of the Tardis after news broke that the current Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, looks set to stand down after two series.

There’s never been a Welsh Doctor Who – and with the modern incarnation of the series being filmed in Cardiff, it would be the perfect moment for a native of Wales to enter the Tardis.

Sheen, of course, lives in Wales and has shown his unswerving commitment and dedication to Welsh culture with the launch of the Welsh National Theatre.

There are others who think so too.

Writing for the Standard while pondering potential candidates for the role, media commentator Vicky Jessop wrote: “We’ve never had a Welsh Doctor before – might it be time to change that, once and for all? A longtime friend of David Tennant, Sheen also recently announced that he was becoming a “not for profit” actor, meaning he’s pledged to give away large chunks of his salary to charity and focus on doing jobs he loves. Long story short: his paycheque might actually be affordable for the beleaguered BBC.”

Other names in the running include Crown lead Josh O’Connor, Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden and Hobbit star Richard Armitage.

After 10th Doctor, David Tennant, surprised everyone by returning as the 14th Doctor, 11th Doctor Matt Smith has also been mentioned as a possibility for another stint in the Tardis.

The news of a potential new Doctor Who comes after previous reports suggested that the BBC had plans to shelve the sci-fi series, which bosses have strongly denied.

In a statement released this week, commenting on a story in a national newspaper that Doctor Who was to be shelved a BBC spokesperson said: “This story is incorrect, Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs.

“The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and exactly half of those still have to transmit. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines.”

Ncuti, 32, became the first-ever Black actor to play the role. According to The Times, the Scottish star is said to have already filmed his “regeneration exit scene.”

Welsh sugar

Personally, we would love to see Michael Sheen administering a little Welsh sugar to the Doctor’s intergalactic adversaries (and I’m sure his great mate David Tennant would be on hand with some top time travel tips)

Imagine hearing Sheen’s famous rallying cry in the Tardis. The Cybermen would melt themselves down and the Daleks would quake with fear at this Welshman’s passionate roar!

