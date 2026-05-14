Could Welsh comedy Misguided be the new Derry Girls?

There are high hopes for a new comedy which features Welsh stars Mike Bubbins and Elis James.

BAFTA Rocliffe New Writing winner Carys Thomas’ brand-new Channel 4 Blap, ‘Misguided’, launches today (May 14) on Channel4.com and YouTube.

From Objective Fiction (Feel Good, Gameface, Toast of London, Wayward), Misguided follows former popular girl and full-time rebel Rhiannon as she’s forced to join a deeply uncool girl guide group. There she reluctantly befriends straight-A student Kate, hormone-addled Libby, and the permanently unimpressed Nisha.

Determined to reclaim her reputation and reunite with her old mates, she sneaks off in search of a new hangout spot – ‘the log’ – with disastrous consequences.

Set in Cardiff, Misguided brings together an exciting wave of up-and-coming Welsh talent, alongside established comedy favourites. The ensemble includes Lauren Morais (VisionQuest, The Red King), Sarah Hadland (Daddy Issues, Miranda), Nerys Amber Stocks (Mammoth), Meg Alexandra (Patients of a Saint), Nia Gandhi (Enola Holmes), Mike Bubbins (Mammoth) and Elis James (Josh, Crims).

Carys Thomas, writer and creator, Misguided says: “Going from entering Bafta Rocliffe to seeing these characters brought to life has been a truly wild experience. It’s been a joy to channel all the chaos and hilarity of my teenage years in Cardiff into Misguided, and to work with incredible up and coming Welsh talent to bring it to the

screen.

“As a lifelong lover of British comedy, working with Channel 4 and Objective on this has been a dream. The whole team has been amazing, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet Rhi, Kate, Nisha and Libby!”

Channel 4’s BLAPs have been the launching pad for many beloved comedy series including GameFace, We Are Lady Parts, Stath Lets Flats, and Disability Benefits.

It’s hoped that the comedy which shares similar traits to hit Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls, could replicate the success of that hugely popular show.

Misguided is produced by Objective Fiction, part of Objective Media Group, an All3Media Company, and Executive Produced by Charlie Lewis and Ben Farrell. It was commissioned by Laura Riseam, C4 Commissiong Editor, Comedy.

Charlie Lewis, Head of Comedy, Objective Fiction, says: “Misguided felt special from the start – painfully relatable, chaotic and very funny. We’ve loved bringing Carys’s world to life, we are hugely grateful to Channel 4 for backing it, and hope this is just the beginning for our misfit gang.”

Misguided is available to stream on Channel4.com and YouTube on Thursday 14th May.

Watch it HERE

ABOUT CARYS THOMAS

Carys is a writer and creative from Cardiff, now based in London. She was a 2024 BAFTA Rocliffe New Writing winner and was selected to join the inaugural All3Media Edinburgh Television Festival New Writers’ Collective. Carys has been shortlisted and placed in the top 1% of the BBC Writers’ Room Open Call, featured in Philip Shelley’s script library, and has written and directed short films that have screened at festivals worldwide, including the Portland Comedy Film Festival.