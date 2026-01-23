Could you fall in love with a rescue pet this Dydd Santes Dwynwen?

Dydd Santes Dwynwen, the Welsh equivalent to Valentine’s Day, is soon upon us and RSPCA Cymru is hoping that love will all be around us for some of the rescued pets that have so far been overlooked whilst waiting for a forever home.

Dwynwen – as well as being the Welsh patron saint of lovers – also has an animal link as she’s also the patron saint of sick animals.

Cats Lucky, Jim and Cariad, along with rabbits Pleakley and Stitch are all looking for love this Dydd Santes Dwynwen.

Lucky is currently under the care of a RSPCA Newport Animal Centre.

Deputy Centre Manager Amirah Jones said Lucky is around 12 years old and is an older gentleman who came into the care of the RSPCA through no fault of his own.

She said: “He arrived to us through the ‘Home for Life’ scheme due to his owner sadly passing away. The change from home life into our care has understandably been a big adjustment for him.

“Despite everything he’s been through, Lucky remains a sweet, gentle soul. He’s happiest curled up in his bed, enjoying a quiet space where he can relax and feel safe. He appreciates calm company and gentle affection, but mostly he just wants a peaceful place to rest and call home again.”

Lucky is looking for an adult-only, quiet household where he can settle at his own pace. He would need to be the only pet with a calm environment to help him feel secure after losing everything familiar to him.

Amirah added: “Lucky is looking for someone with a big heart who understands that older cats still have so much love to give. Offering him a comfortable bed, a quiet home, and companionship would mean the world to this lovely boy.

“We hope he finds love this St Dwynwen’s Day!”

Jim came into RSPCA care after being sadly abandoned. He is a sweet, sensitive boy and has settled in well at the Hartidge Farm road Newport centre with his gentle and curious personality beginning to shine through.

“Jim likes to take his time getting to know new people and environments but once he feels secure, Jim grows in confidence and shows his super friendly side,” said Amirah.

“He’s quite content in his own company and is excellent at entertaining himself, often relaxing on his favourite cardboard tractor or playing with his toys.

“Jim enjoys calm companionship and will happily share space with you once he knows he can trust you.”

He would be best suited to a home with older, secondary-school-aged children and will need to be the only pet in the home.

To express an interest in rehoming Lucky or Jim please fill out an online application form.

Cariad arrived into RSPCA very overwhelmed and fearful, having been found as a stray and heavily pregnant.

She gave birth to her six beautiful kittens shortly after arriving and proved to be a wonderful mother and is in the care of RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre .

Animal Centre Supervisor Callum Bartley said: “The busy cattery environment was proving to be very stressful for her after her mothering duties were complete so she was moved into a foster home to help improve and build her confidence.

“We feel Cariad needs a quiet, calm, and predictable environment to feel safe. She will also need patient owners who are experienced with nervous or shy cats, and who understand that she will take a significant amount of time to find her feet and trust her new family.

“We believe that with the right understanding and gentle approach, this lady will blossom into a sweet companion”

Cariad will need to be the only pet in the home and will need a dog-free and adult-only home. To express an interest in rehoming Cariad please fill out an online application form.

Pleakley and Stitch are two long stay rabbits at RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre who are looking for individual homes.

Animal Care Assistant Nicole Rowson said the duo were transferred to the Upper Colwyn Bay centre back in February 2025 – and prior to this had been at another centre

“Unfortunately Pleakley and Stitch have been in RSPCA for far too long – waiting nearly a year for a home each to call their own – we hope this will change soon though!” said Nicole.

“Stitch is a gorgeous, red eyed New Zealand white whereas Pleakley is a beautiful brown domestic rabbit.

“Both boys have been neutered whilst in our care and are looking for homes separately with understanding owners who will be able to provide them with a quiet environment with a wife bun of their own,” said Nicole.

“Sadly both Pleakley and Stitch have been returned back into RSPCA care due to failed bonding attempts previously.

“They both really struggled to adapt to a home environment as they have only experienced life in an RSPCA centre. They will both need time, patience and gradual introductions to a new rabbit friend but we feel both can do this.

“Stitch can be on the shy side but given a little time and tasty treats he soon becomes your friend and will accept head rubs.

“He loves and will interact with various toys, tunnels, boxes and enrichment items to keep his brain busy and can quickly work out any puzzle he is given.

“While Pleakley (left) is a laid back lad who is mostly found in a loaf or sprawled position. He can be a little more reserved with interaction and exploring outside his comfort zone but food is most certainly key to this boy’s heart and he will always approach for a tasty treat or two.”

If you would like to express an interest in Pleakley or Stitch please fill out an online application form.

Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.

More information about cats and other animals available for adoption can be found on the RSPCA’s ‘Findapet’ webpage.