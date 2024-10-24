Council investigates possibility of moving Paddington statue in Cardiff

Cardiff Council and FOR Cardiff are investigating the moving of the Paddington statue that was recently installed in the centre of the Welsh capital.

Fans of all ages have taken a pew next to Paddington as a statue of the marmalade loving bear was unveiled in St John’s Gardens in the city centre recently.

Launched as part of Paddington Visits, a trail of Paddington Bear statues in 23 locations across the UK and Ireland to celebrate the forthcoming release of Paddington in Peru, arriving in cinemas on 8 November, the Paddington statue has proven hugely popular.

However, with St John’s Gardens only being able to be accessed from 10am-4pm, Monday – Saturday, and closed all day Sunday, there have been complaints from families who want to take their children to visit the famous bear.

One Nation Cymru reader told us: “We took my grand daughter to Paddington, on Sunday 13th October, as it was his birthday, only to find that the gates to the park are closed on a Sunday, why wasn’t this advertised on social media.”

Now FOR Cardiff, the Business Improvement District for Cardiff city centre, posted on X that discussions around the possibility of moving Paddington are underway.

A spokesperson for FOR Cardiff wrote: “St John’s Gardens is routinely locked at approximately 4pm from Monday to Saturday, before being re-opened at around 10am the next morning however these times can vary slightly, subject to circumstances within the city centre. The gardens remain locked all day on Sunday.

“We have been made aware the park opening hours listed in some internet search results are incorrect. This information has not been published by the Council or FOR Cardiff and we have requested that the listings are corrected.

“Due to Paddington’s popularity the gardens were opened for an extra day last Sunday, thanks to support from volunteers at St John’s Church.

“We can also confirm the Council is in discussion with FOR Cardiff, who worked with STUDIOCANAL to arrange Paddington’s visit to the city, to explore the possibility of finding him a new home while he’s in Cardiff, so even more families can enjoy meeting him.”

St John’s Gardens is routinely locked at approximately 4pm from Monday to Saturday, before being re-opened at around 10am the next morning however these times can vary slightly, subject to circumstances within the city centre. The gardens remain locked all day on Sunday. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/5NQlHzJeQN — FOR Cardiff (@FOR_Cardiff) October 23, 2024

The Paddington statue is a meticulously crafted and painted statue sporting the wise bear’s signature red hat, blue duffle coat, and, naturally, a marmalade sandwich in paw.

With Paddington coming to towns, cities and beauty spots, Studiocanal has teamed up with Ordnance Survey to help intrepid explorers discover Paddington in various locations in the UK and Ireland, head on over to Ordnance Survey’s website to learn more.

Speaking on the launch of Paddington Visits, a spokesperson from Studiocanal commented: “We are delighted to launch Paddington Visits, a trail which will see everyone’s favourite bear bringing fun, kindness and warmth to communities across the UK. We hope that everyone seeks out their local Paddington, whether that’s dropping by for a chat about your day or to enjoy a marmalade sandwich or two while enjoying the view! Paddington is ready to welcome everyone!”

Paddington Visits launches ahead of the bear’s latest cinematic outing, Paddington in Peru, in UK and Ireland cinemas on 8 November.

This new adventure will see Paddington return home to the Peruvian jungle to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, now a resident at the Home for Retired Bears.

With The Brown Family and Mrs Bird in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mysterious disappearance plunges them into an unexpected journey from the Amazon rainforest to the mountain peaks of Peru.

Locations taking part in the Paddington Visits trail include:

Ashby de la Zouch – Ashby Spa WI Garden

Birmingham – Medicine Terrace

Bury St Edmunds – arc Shopping Centre

Cardiff – St David’s Centre

Chester – Foregate Street

Westport, County Mayo

Edinburgh St Andrew Square Garden

John O’ Groats – John O’ Groats Sign Post

Lanark – High St

Land’s End – Land’s End Sign Post

Liverpool – Liverpool ONE

London Paddington – Connaught Village

London Westfield – White City, W12

Manchester – Hardman Square

Newbury – Northbrook Street

Newtownards – Conway Square

Penrith – Town Centre

Peterborough – Queensgate Shopping Centre

Reading – Broad Street

Salisbury – Fisherton Street

Southampton – Westquay Shopping Centre

Sunderland – Bridges Shopping Centre

York – Dean’s Park

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

