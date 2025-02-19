Courteeners to join Kings of Leon in massive open-air show in Cardiff

UK indie guitar giants Courteeners will be joining Kings of Leon when they headline the brand-new Blackweir music series this summer.

One of the most successful homegrown bands of the last 15 years, Courteeners will support GRAMMY award-winning headliners Kings of Leon at Blackweir Fields in Cardiff on Sunday June 29.

Courteeners – made up of Liam Fray, Michael Campbell and Daniel Moores – formed in Manchester in 2006 and have been hailed by Q Magazine as one of “the world’s biggest underground acts.”

All of their albums have hit the Top 10 in the UK album chart including their most recent release Pink Cactus Café, further solidifying their place in the British music scene.

Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon – brothers Caleb (guitar/vocals), Nathan (drums) and Jared Followill (bass), and their cousin Matthew Followill (guitar) – have released nine studio albums selling more than 20 million copies, and almost 40 million singles worldwide.

Their headline show at Blackweir is a major milestone for the alternative rockers, who will be bringing their electrifying performance to the heart of the Welsh capital for the first time in 18 years.

The launch of Blackweir as a new live music hotspot for Cardiff is a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “Courteeners are one of the country’s most iconic bands and pairing them with Kings of Leon will make this an unforgettable night that you won’t want to miss.”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor added: “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Courteeners on multiple occasions and it is safe to say they will be a formidable special guest for headliners Kings of Leon.

“This is set to be a huge night for Blackweir.”

Find out more about Blackweir Live and purchase tickets HERE

