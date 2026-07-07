Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog announce new album ‘Haul Bach’ due this summer

Nation Cymru staff

Award-winning Welsh band Cowbois Rhos Bottwnog have surprised fans with the announcement of a new album coming later this month inspired by lead singer Iwan’s recovery from a stroke, headed up with a double single.

To give fans a taste of new album, ‘Haul Bach’, the band will share double single, ‘Gwylio defaid o ffenast gefn y tŷ / Lino’ which is due for release on 17 July.

On their sixth studio album, the band from the Llŷn Peninsula lean further than ever before into the Country and Western which has been integral to their sound since the very beginning.

This collection of songs was written whilst lead singer Iwan was recovering from a stroke, which happened onstage during a festival performance. In an attempt to make sense of things during this difficult time, Iwan wrote songs, and it became a vital part of his recovery.

Despite this, these songs are not melancholy, nor are they heavy; they represent a celebration of life and love – a moving meditation on accepting life’s moments, good and bad, with humour and grace.

To the best of their knowledge, ‘Haul Bach’ is the only Welsh language Country and Western album about having a stroke (or any medical emergency, for that matter)! Iwan is doing very well, thanks for asking, and continues to enjoy watching the sheep from the back window of the house.

The album will be released on 31 July, and a solo tour by Iwan will follow later in the year. Initial release will be streaming and Bandcamp only, with a CD and vinyl release to follow.

The CD, vinyl and Bandcamp versions will be a separate high-resolution master to retain the dynamic range of the original recordings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog (@cowboisrhb)

Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog was formed by three Brothers from the Llŷn Peninsula in 2005, but they’ve since expanded to include several more members.

Their last record – ‘Mynd â’r Tŷ am Dro’ – won the Welsh Album of the Year at the 2024 National Eisteddfod.

It was also nominated for the Welsh Music Prize. Earlier this year, they performed with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales in a special concert at Pontio, Bangor for BBC Radio Cymru.

A live album of this performance will be released early next year

Stream most recent release, Mynd â’r tŷ am dro by Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog

Pre-order new album, Haul Bach, at Bandcamp.