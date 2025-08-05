Craft Festival Wales returns to Cardigan Castle next month, following the success of the inaugural show last year, which saw over 3,500 people flock to the event over three days, picking up Ceredigion’s Event of the Year.

Backed this year by the Welsh government, the festival will showcase 100 professional makers from across Wales and the rest of the UK , all selected by an independent selection panel based on the quality and originality of their work.

Selections from Wales include potter Peter Bodenham from St Dogmaels and hand weaver and textile designer Llio James from Talybont, who now works from Cardiff.

Other makers from across the UK will be exhibiting handmade fine jewellery, silver, wood and metal, ceramics, glass, furniture, paper and print and textiles.

‘Blown away’

The not-for-profit Craft Festival is helmed by Sarah James MBE from Cardigan who has been curating multi-award-winning craft events across the UK since 2003.

She said: “I’m delighted that Craft Festival Wales will be returning to my beloved hometown of Cardigan.

“I was completely blown away by the response from local people, visitors and makers last year and I can’t wait to present an even bigger and better Craft Festival Wales at Cardigan Castle in September.”

Reflecting on support for the festival from Event Wales, part of Welsh Government, the Arts Council of Wales, Ceredigion County Council and Shared Prosperity Fund and local business partners.

100, Sarah added: “Our funding awards reflects the support the sector needs and the passionate interest in craft that is held by the people of Wales and across the UK”.

Other features of the event this year include a programme of craft workshops for adults to pre-book online, ‘The Capital of Craft’ talks by accomplished makers, authors and broadcasters, a sculpture trail through the Castle gardens, live music and delicious local food and drink, plus, a free children’s craft tent which returns with an action-packed programme.

Visitors can pre-book a craft workshop from a programme lead by ‘Make it in Wales’ including printing, marbling and macrame. Full details online.

Live craft demonstrators at the event include textile artist, designer and maker Laura Thomas from Bridgend, ceramicist Ella Bua-In from Cardigan, whose work is inspired by the River Teifi, furniture maker Dylan Glyn from Caersŵs in Powys, and print maker Tom Frost from Llanboidy near Whitland.

Live music

Throughout the three-day event, the eclectic live music programme highlights the wealth of great talent in the area including Mari Mathias, Bwca, Dewin, young singer songwriters Chwaer, Lowri Evans and the Disclaimers featuring Brychan Llyr and Gareth Davies.

Other entertainment features live theatre from Hijinx, pioneers in promoting opportunities for actors with learning disabilities and autism, street entertainers, and storytelling from contemporary to the Mabinogi tradition in both Welsh and English.

Craft trail

Craft Festival Wales also extends out across Cardigan town with the Craft Trail at six venues where original work commissioned by Oriel Myrddin from Carmarthen will be exhibited.

The Craft Trail, inspired by Welsh Folklore will feature emerging new talent at Mwldan, Awen Teifi, Crwst, Albion, Walden Arts and Studio 3. Also, a free-entry exhibition of fine textiles and willow, entitled Woven will be hosted at Canfas Gallery.

Tickets to Craft Festival Wales are now on sale. Buy tickets online in advance and save. Adult tickets £8, children enter for free with an adult ticket holder. Three-day weekend ticket £15.

For information and full details of exhibitors, workshops and other features, visit https://www.craftfestival.co.uk/Wales and in Welsh https://www.craftfestival.co.uk/cymru

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

