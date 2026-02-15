Creative arts class launched to help those living with Parkinsons in south Wales

People living with Parkinson’s in south Wales are being invited to try a free arts class aiming to help more people live well and have fun.

Creative Roots is an arts class that offers a creative outlet for people living with Parkinson’s, incorporating movement to help prepare participants for creative activities.

The project is being delivered over a 16-week period in Newport and the surrounding areas of Gwent and will include a range of creative activities to give participants an opportunity to explore drawing, painting, print making and movement exercises with professional artists.

The focus of the classes is on doing, creating, and playing with materials to develop new ideas and help remember old techniques.

Delivered by local arts and creative company, Das Clarks, the sessions are designed to be a friendly and relaxing way to enjoy painting, crafts and performance arts.

The classes last for 90 minutes and are designed for all ages and abilities to take part, regardless of experience.

Anyone with a connection to Parkinson’s, including relatives, carers and members of the community are also welcome to join in or to socialise with others.

Art is proven to have many benefits for people living with Parkinson’s and other neurological conditions. These can include: improved coordination, particularly with hand-eye coordination; better mood and feeling of wellbeing; reduced stress and anxiety; and more social opportunities.

Gareth Clark, Instructor at Creative Roots, said: “It’s great to be able to work with the local Parkinson’s community and to receive the support from Parkinson’s UK to help deliver more sessions for anyone who wants to try creative arts with the condition.

“The project is grounded in the belief that creativity is for everyone and that art is for all.

“Participants range from people who haven’t picked up a pencil or paintbrush in decades to those with established creative practices.

“By bringing people together, Creative Roots dissolves labels and emphasises the power of shared creative experience. We want as many people living in South Wales to experience the joy of art and show their creative talent.”

For more information about the free arts and crafts classes, contact [email protected] or call landline: 01633 843 730, or mobile: 07947 900 282.