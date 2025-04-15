Creative rave art project explores Welsh language and identity

Artists from across Wales have come together to be part of Art Rave | Rêf Celf – a creative laboratory for artists embracing Pop, Rave and Festival culture to explore contemporary Welsh identity while creating new Welsh work.

Artists from various art forms from particularly those who identify as disabled, Deaf or neurodivergent, were invited to play, experiment, create and collaborate in social and participatory experiences over the last year.

Art Rave | Rêf Celf will include theatrical interventions, neon life drawing, games, interactive exhibits and even a silent disco on Friday 9 May at The Temple of Peace, Cardiff from 7-9pm. The event will be supported by BSL interpreter Cathryn McShane and Audio Described by Billie Ingram-Sofokleous.

Art Rave | Rêf Celf is a year-long Llais Y Lle Arts Council of Wales funded project exploring Welsh language and identity. Artists will be sharing and inviting audiences to play, interact, explore the art and dance along to silent disco from DJ Mannhoff Dee and DJ Murff Murph.

Multi-disciplinary artist Bridie Doyle-Roberts, who is based in Pontypridd, will be sharing more of her furniture art exhibits following her Spectrum of Sight art installation last month. Emily Rose will be sharing an interactive artwork exploring the intersection between BSL, Welsh and English language while Duncan Hallis will invite conversations about language through playful games.

There will be a live life drawing event led by Burlesque performer, Lili Del Ffleur, papercraft creations with Catrin Hanks-Doyle, Hula hooping and yarn bombing with Lucie Powell, playful exploration of movement and sound technology with Kai Edward- Fish and a live podcast from Richard Huw Morgan discussing contemporary Welsh culture and identity.

The experience will be part gallery, part show, part night out with fun and creative activities to take part in such as drawing and papercraft set in the beautiful marble hall of the Temple of Peace. It will be an immersive feast for the senses with neon colours and Mirrorball mosaic, lights, music, dance and sculptural art pieces. Silent disco headsets will provide different channels to choose from with music tracks and spoken word pieces to dip into at your will before watching the artists perform theatrical interventions to specially created house music tracks by Duncan Hallis, Bridie Doyle-Roberts, Kai Edward-Fish and Mannhoff Dee.

There will be opportunities to practice and learn Welsh language words, whether you are a complete beginner of a fluent speaker through interactive games and conversations.

Bridie Doyle-Roberts who is also the main organiser of the project was keen to create opportunities for Welsh language and identity to be explored for artists and audiences.

“With previous projects I have worked on, I have found that artists are keen to include Welsh language in their work, but many do not know where to start and need more support to do so,” she said. “The lack of creative spaces for exploration and collaborative opportunities have also been raised, in particular when it comes to studio based arts that require messy spaces, and opportunities for showcasing.

“This project touches upon access from the disabled, Deaf and neurodivergent perspective, where there appears to be a disadvantage when it comes to connection to Welsh language, and it questions; what is contemporary Welshness that reaches beyond our traditions? and how do we imagine a future for the Welsh language and culture that addresses this in ways that are accessible to more people?”

Emily Rose, a Deaf Artist from Cardiff said: “This has been a really exciting opportunity for me. Knowing I can immerse in Welsh creativity and finally have the first opportunity to explore, improve my connection to the Welsh language and culture. As a Deaf person, I was excluded from Welsh speaking classes because I was told I had to focus on my speech therapy. So I missed out big time and never got the opportunity to learn the language.

“It’s overwhelming where to start learning and finding the space/people who accept who you are and support.

“I think this project is just amazing for someone like me who isn’t comfortable going to basic Welsh classes. But to be in a safe space, learning as I go and exploring my connection and to be open to learning.”

Bridie Doyle Roberts and Stiwdio C present Art Rave | Ref Celf will be on Friday 9 May at The Temple of Peace, Cardiff from 7-9pm. The event will also be supported by BSL interpreter Cathryn McShane and Audio Described by Billie Ingram-Sofokleous. There will be a touch tour available at 6.30pm and parts of the event will be captioned and translated.

Tickets are £5 and available from Eventbrite

The creative lab will be open to the public at Hopkinstown Hall, Pontypridd to come and get involved in creating art and practicing your Welsh in the week leading up to the event.

More information at bridiedoyle.co.uk

