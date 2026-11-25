Amelia Jones

Social media stars behind Pints and Ponytails workshop are set to come to Cardiff with series of interactive Pokemon workshops next month.

The event, taking place at Parkside Café on December 9, is part of a UK-wide partnership between The Pokémon Company International and Secret Life of Dads, which aims to help parents and children find shared interests and spend time together.

The workshops will be hosted by Mat Carter and Lawrence Price of Secret Life of Dads, with official Pokémon Professors on hand to teach beginners how to play and offer advice to more experienced players.

The events, created to celebrate the recent launch of the new Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign expansion, will see Secret Life of Dads joined by official Pokémon Professors who will teach a beginners session of Pokémon TCG and offer expert advice to more experienced players.

Price said: “We’re on a mission to find ways to continually bring parents and their children closer together.

“Finding that common ground as kids get older can sometimes feel like a challenge, but we’re here to help more people discover those shared experiences.

“We’re here to help more people discover ways to enjoy the Pokémon Trading Card Game, because it’s through playing and collecting that some truly glorious, ongoing bonds can be made.”

Carter added: “Pokémon TCG evokes so much childhood nostalgia for parents who grew up with the franchise, while continuing to captivate young fans discovering its magic for the very first time.

“We can’t wait to help families learn how to play together, because sitting across the table and collecting these cards gives parents and kids a whole new language to connect with.”

The series launched at a London launch event with a special appearance from dad of three, Hits Radio host and JLS member Marvin Humes, who said: “As my kids get older, I want to make sure I stay involved in the things they’re passionate about and find hobbies we can enjoy together.

“I think sharing those interests is a great way to keep building our connection as a family, whatever their age. I’ve always been a Pokémon fan myself, so I can’t wait to share what I’ve learnt at this Pokémon TCG workshop with them and enjoy playing together.”

The Cardiff session takes place at Parkside Café on December 9. Other events will be held in Brentford on November 26 and Manchester on December 5.

Places are limited and must be booked in advance through DesignMyNight.