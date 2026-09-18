Critically acclaimed new band announce Cardiff date on international tour

Amelia Jones

One of the UK’s most talked-about new bands is coming to Cardiff this October

The Globe has announced that My New Band Believe – the new collective led by former Black Midi bassist and occasional frontman, Cameron Picton – will headline the venue on Tuesday 27 October.

The event is presented by Cardiff promoter SLUSH, this Cardiff date forms part of the band’s major international tour and offers Welsh fans the chance to experience one of the UK’s most moving new experimental acts in an intimate setting.

Formed in 2025, the shapeshifting My New Band Believe, have quickly established themselves as one of the most compelling new forces in left-field British music.

Their critically acclaimed self-titled debut album on Rough Trade Records (April 2026) has been lauded by critics at the guardian, Pitchfork and NME for its mishmash of entirely acoustic instrumentation with grand romantic sweeps and fragmented breakdowns. Each track, epic in length, is poised for new heights when performed live, and in full, at The Globe.

The band’s current tour spanning the UK, Europe, North America and Asia, underscores the scale and ambition of the project. With a rotating cast that can range from members of a 50-strong orchestra and folk rock band, caroline, no two performances are ever the same, making their arrival at The Globe a rare and unmissable moment.

Support on the night comes from two rising artists. Named after the founding band member, Evelyn Gray – formerly the creative spearhead behind Tapir! – the three-piece bring their evocative folk-leaning alt-indie sound, praised by Stereogum and So Young.

Bristol singer-songwriter Myer U Clark joins the bill with his off-kilter folk pop, weaving nimble guitar lines and curious melodic turns drawn from a lifelong love of unexpected chord changes.

The Globe remains one of Cardiff’s most vital independent venues. With a capacity of just 350, its close-quarters energy, heritage character, and forward-thinking programming continue to make it a beloved home for live music in the capital.

Tickets for My New Band Believe at The Globe on Tuesday 27 October are available now via Tixr.

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