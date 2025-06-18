Crown and chair presented to Wrecsam Eisteddfod committee

The Wrecsam National Eisteddfod’s Crown and Chair have been presented to the festival’s Executive Committee, at a special ceremony in Coleg Cambria in the city centre.

The Crown is sponsored by Elin Haf Davies and the monetary prize of £750 is presented by Prydwen Elfed Owens, in memory of her parents and her happy childhood years in Bwlchgwyn and at Ysgol Gwynfryn.

It is presented for a ‘pryddest’ or collection of poems not in cynghanedd, of no more than 250 lines, on ‘Adfeilion’ (Ruins). The adjudicators are Ifor ap Glyn, Gwyneth Lewis and Siôn Aled.

Impressive

The Crown was designed and produced by Neil Rayment and Elan Rowlands. These are the two who created the impressive Crown for the Rhondda Cynon Taf Eisteddfod in 2024, won by Gwynfor Dafydd for his series of poems on ‘Atgof’, (‘Remembrance’).

The Crown is inspired by the ancient fossils discovered in Brymbo Forest—dating back over 300 million years to the Carboniferous period. During this era, layers of plant debris, combined with flooding caused by natural events, formed the rich coal seams that would one day shape the industrial legacy of Wrecsam.

These fossils serve as the symbolic bedrock of the crown—representing the deep-rooted foundations of the region’s identity. A repeating organic pattern taken directly from fossilised forms encircles the crown.

Embedded within alternating patterns are key dates that mark significant milestones in Wrecsam’s history, which include the construction of Strode House near Brymbo in 1725, and the beginning of Wrecsam’s industrial revolution in 1782 with the opening of the Bersham Ironworks, followed by the establishment of Brymbo Ironworks a decade later, and the completion of the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in 1795.

Wrexham Football Club was founded in 1864, and 157 years later, in 2021, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club. Wrexham Lager was launched in 1882, and James Idwal Jones created the first historical atlas of Wales in 1900.

By 1913 10,000 workers were employed in the colliery.

At the centre of the Crown is a reimagining of the ‘Nod y Cyfrin’ symbol, originally designed for last year’s Eisteddfod, now featuring a rugged, stone-like texture to echo the geological inspiration.

The word WRECSAM is proudly set across the Crown in a bespoke font that pays tribute to the iconic “Wrexham” Hollywood-style sign unveiled in 2021.

Privilege

Elan, who is originally from Caernarfon, said: “It’s both a privilege and a joy to have been the youngest craftswoman to collaboratively design and craft last year’s Eisteddfod Crown—and now, to be one of the first designer-makers to create it for a second consecutive year is an honour that holds a deep creative significance for me.

“Designing the Crown for the second time is not only a professional milestone but a very fulfilling creative experience. There’s something incredibly special about taking a concept rooted in place, history, and memory, and translating it into a symbolic, wearable artwork.

“This project holds a deeply personal resonance for me. My great-great grandfather worked in the coal mines of Hafod in Rhos, and my father was raised in the area. As I researched its industrial past, I was especially moved by the story of the Gresford Disaster, where 266 men lost their lives.

“The Crown honours their memory, and the enduring strength and resilience of the community they helped build.”

Neil added: “I’ve had the privilege of working on many iconic projects throughout my career as a silversmith and goldsmith—both nationally and internationally—with a number of those pieces earning award-winning recognition. Yet, this second National Eisteddfod Crown holds a uniquely special place in my journey.

“As with the first, this has been an exceptional creative partnership—one that honours the dynamic between master and apprentice, experience and fresh perspective. The process has been deeply collaborative, underpinned by mutual respect and a shared passion for excellence in craft.

“This Crown is more than a ceremonial object; it is a piece of heritage art, designed and made by hand, and rooted in both tradition and innovation. It places us firmly within the ongoing story of Welsh cultural history—a legacy I am incredibly proud to contribute to.”

Chair

The Eisteddfod Chair will also be presented to the Executive Committee this evening. Donated by the Farmers’ Union of Wales, with the financial prize donated by Coleg Cambria, the Chair is presented for an ‘awdl’ or collection of poems in strict metre, on more than one of the traditional measures, of no more than 250 lines, on the subject ‘Dinas’ (‘City’).

The adjudicators are Peredur Lynch, Llŷr Gwyn Lewis and Menna Elfyn. Coal, football, an aqueduct and breweries conveying the ‘yesterday, today and tomorrow’ in Wrecsam’s story are the inspiration for the designers and makers of this year’s Chair.

Gafyn Owen and his business partner Sean Nelson researched the history and culture of the Eisteddfod area in detail before presenting their ideas. Gafyn, who is from Bangor, said that they had identified four main local landmarks, which are important to the area.

“These four main features, namely the history of the Wrecsam coal mines, the Pontcysyllte aqueduct, the city’s breweries and their love for the football team are the basis of the plan, and inspired our design journey to create the sketch,” he said.

To begin with, the back of the Chair reflects the arch of the Pontcysyllte aqueduct.

Engraved

“The arch is filled with three glass windows with the glass being engraved with the full name of the Eisteddfod. The window reflects the churches and chapels of the city, and also possibly a window to the future of the festival.”

Gafyn added that the upper part of the Chair takes inspiration from the shape of the roof of the Racecourse, the city’s football stadium.

“These lines are subtle but strong enough to make an impression, and a nod to the football element which has obviously received considerable attention in recent years. The seat of the Chair is also covered in red material, which are the colours of the football team,” he said.

Another important element in the city’s heritage is the coal industry, and the Chair pays tribute to the horrific accident at Gresford pit in 1934.

Gafyn said, “We’ve tried to draw attention to this using the shape of the coal mines’ wheels as displayed in the memorial in Gresford. This reinforces the arms of the Chair as a symbol of how the local mining community supported each other after the accident.”

Influence

Wrecsam’s historic breweries are world famous, and many of the city’s buildings and architecture reflect the industry’s influence over the years, including the chimney that stands tall in the centre of the city.

“The front legs of the Chair follow the hexagon shape of the chimney – again subtly – but give recognition to the history. It also indicates that the modern Eisteddfod has been held in Wrecsam six times before,” said Gafyn.

Gafyn and Sean began the work of creating the Chair in their workshop in Flint in the spring, with the wood coming from Erddig near Wrecsam, and as Gafyn says, “This Chair is as local to Wrecsam as it can be.”

Accepting the Crown and the Chair on behalf of the Eisteddfod, Chair of the local Executive Committee, Llinos Roberts, said, “It’s such a pleasure to be here tonight to accept the Crown and the Chair on behalf of the Eisteddfod.

“This is the first time we’ve seen the Crown and the Chair, and I speak for my fellow Executive committee members when I say that we’re delighted with them both. I’m sure that everyone all over Wales will be thrilled to see them for the first time.

“They’re a national symbol of our language and culture, but the local is also clear to see in both, and this is what we’ve wanted to achieve throughout our Eisteddfod journey. We’re very aware that we’re hosting this year’s National Eisteddfod – but it’s our festival, with a Wrecsam feel to everything; in the programmes, and, I’m delighted to say, in our Chair and Crown.

“Tonight is a chance for us to say thank you. Thank you, Elin Haf Davies and Prydwen Eled Owens for your generosity in sponsoring the Crown and the financial prize. We’re also grateful to Elan Rowlands and Neil Rayment for their beautiful and artistic work creating such a wonderful Crown, and for the achievement of creating two Crowns two years in a row.

“And then the Chair, which is so suitable for an Eisteddfod here in Wrecsam, with four features that are close to our hearts here in the area – the coal mines, the viaduct, our breweries and the football team – and which have been combined in a beautiful way to create a beautiful Chair, and we thank the Farmers’ Union of Wales and Coleg Cambria for their support. I really hope that there’ll be worthy winners in both competitions.

“There are now less than fifty days to go until we open the gates on the Maes in Is-y-Coed. Thank you to everyone who’s supported, raised money and helped us as a team over the past months. It’s been hard work, but so much fun. There’s only one thing left to do and that is to warmly invite everyone to join us in August to help us to make the Wrecsam National Eisteddfod a great success.”

The Crowning ceremony is on Monday 4 August at 16.00, and the Chairing ceremony on Friday 8 August at 16.00. Both ceremonies are held in the Pavilion.

Tickets available to buy online, www.eisteddfod.wales, and on the gate on the day.

Go online for information about the Wrecsam National Eisteddfod, held on the outskirts of the city from 2-9 August.

