Cult Welsh rap act announce 2026 tour alongside special guests

Nation.Cymru Team

Welsh rap legends have announced special guests ahead of their upcoming UK tour.

Goldie Lookin Chain are gearing up for their Stairway To Newport 2026 tour. Supporting the lads will be London-based, Scottish-born viral sensation JJ Bull, hilariously unpredictable The Welsh John MOuse, and Cardiff six-piece Breichiau Hir.

Kicking off the tour is JJ Bull, who is redefining indie-pop through a football-fuelled lens. Fusing loopstation performance, synth-pop hooks and internet culture, JJ Bull has amassed millions of views and streams with tracks including ‘If Chris Wood Could, Chris Wood Would’ and ‘Adriano Shot Power 99’, with placements across primetime TV and film.

His high-energy live shows, which uniquely feature fully improvised songs created on the spot, have captivated audiences worldwide, leading to sold-out London headline shows, festival appearances at Kendal Calling and Belladrum, and a rapidly growing global fanbase.

Returning to support will be The Welsh John MOuse, following a series of high-profile support slots with Goldie Lookin Chain, Young Knives and Thousand Yard Stare. Renowned for his unpredictable and engaging performances, he blends synth-driven new wave with sharply observed, often surreal storytelling. His forthcoming material, produced by Sweet Baboo, explores cinematic textures, motorik rhythms and off-kilter pop structures.

With new releases scheduled throughout 2026, including collaborations with Gruff Rhys and Miki Berenyi, and continued support from BBC 6Music’s Huw Stephens amongst others, this next phase sees The Welsh John MOuse elevate both his sound and visual identity, drawing on a distinctly Welsh, brutalist aesthetic.

Completing the line-up is Breichiau Hir, whose signature sound blends swathes of crushing noise with delicate, emotive melodies. Drawing on post-rock, emo, punk and shoegaze influences, the band create vast, emotionally charged orchestrations, balancing waves of distortion with moments of striking fragility.

Known for their intense and immersive live performances, Breichiau Hir deliver raw, introspective Welsh-language lyrics that forge a powerful connection with audiences. Their debut album ‘Hir Oes i’r Cof’, released via Libertino Records, earned nominations for both the Welsh Music Prize and Welsh Album of the Year, while their second album ‘Y Dwylo Uwchben’ further cemented their status as one of Wales’s most vital and uncompromising acts with another Welsh Music Prize nomination.

The lads are hitting every clart-riddled town from Southend to Glasgow, checking the fit of every tracksuit in the nation, and bringing their unmistakable blend of comedy, chaos and classic GLC energy to stages across the UK. The tour reaches fever pitch with the Welsh Power Play in Swansea, before the grand finale shuts down the whole game in Wrexham. Expect beats, belly laughs, and a beautiful, sweaty mess from start to finish.

Following sold-out UK tours in 2024 and 2025, Stairway To Newport 2026 promises to be their biggest and most chaotic yet. Don’t miss your chance to witness the legends in full flow. It’s gonna be one for the ages.

You can get tickets here.