Cymdeithas yr Iaith announce artists for Wrexham Eisteddfod gigs

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has announced the artists playing at their gigs during the week of the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham this year, which will take place in two locations.

There will be live music by Pedair, Gwibdaith Hen Frân, Plu, Geraint Lovgreen, Gai Toms, Ani Glass and others every night between 2 and 9 August at Saith Seren, which is the Welsh language centre established in the town as a result of the success of the National Eisteddfod’s last visit to Wrexham in 2011.

Cymdeithas has also formed a partnership with Theatr Clwyd to present three great Welsh events in Neuadd Wiliam Aston which is managed by Theatr Clwyd and holds over 800 people. The organisers hope that these nights will also attract additional people into Wrexham during the week of the Eisteddfod.

Nia Marshall Lloyd, a member of the gigs organising committee, said: “Saith Seren has gone from strength to strength as a centre to promote the language in the community since it was established shortly after the last visit of the Eisteddfod to our town, and we hope that the return of the Eisteddfod will give an additional boost as people from all over the country see how great the place is.”

“We are therefore proud that the Cymdeithas yr Iaith gigs will ensure that the location will be a focal point for Welsh music in the town during this year’s festival.

“The three big nights at the William Aston Hall will also create great excitement, and we hope that more people will be drawn to the town, and perhaps to spend the day on the Eisteddfod field before coming to the gig in the evening.

“It is fitting that the theme of our first gig there is, “Noson y Wal Goch”, a Red Wall celebration of our football team putting Cymru on the map.

“There will be performances by CELAVI, Candelas, Yws Gwynedd, and Tara Bandito, who all have connections with Welsh football.”

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has also announced the artists who will play the final night which will be the Party Night to close the Eisteddfod week in Wiliam Aston Hall – Blodau Papur, MR and Bob Delyn and the Ebillion.

Angharad Madog, Welsh Language Manager at Theatr Clwyd and William Aston Hall, said: “We are extremely excited to be working together with Cymdeithas yr Iaith to host these big events.

“Since Theatr Clwyd and Wrexham University came together in partnership to save this amazing concert hall just over two years ago, the centre has gone from strength to strength.

“Our intention is to build on Welsh events in William Aston Hall and Theatr Clwyd, and with the National Eisteddfod taking place on the doorstep we very much hope that this is the start of a wonderful partnership between us and Welsh audiences.”

A large-scale Friday night gig is also being organised, and details of that gig will be announced later in the year.

Tickets for the Thursday and Saturday night events at William Aston Hall will go on sale on the Williams Aston Hall website at 10.00 Friday, February 14.

The schedule for Saith Seren gigs will be announced live at the venue by Geraint Lovgreen on St David’s Day, 1 March, with tickets going on sale locally only for a month before going on general sale in April.

Tickets will be on sale from the William Aston Hall website from February 14:

Wal Goch: https://williamastonwrexham. com/cy/event/walgoch

Parti Cloi: https://williamastonwrexham. com/cy/event/particloi

