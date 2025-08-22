Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Cymru am byth! The things we love about Wales

22 Aug 2025 3 minute read

There’s a lot to love about Wales.

People tend to highlight a mix of its landscapes, culture, and character, but what do you really love about Wales?

Below is a general list of the some of the best things about the country we love, but now we want you to tell us what are the things about Wales that you really love.

We want to build a picture of the nation that brims with positivity and pride, so let us know what you adore about your country.

Let’s drill down into specifics and uncover some hidden gems!

Sunrise on Yr Wyddfa (Credit: Amanda Kemp)

Natural Beauty

Mountains & National Parks: Eryri, Bannau Brycheiniog, and Pembrokeshire Coast are among the most spectacular landscapes in the UK.

Coastline: Wales has over 870 miles of coastline and the Wales Coast Path, one of the only continuous coastal walks in the world.

Castles: More castles per square mile than any other country in the world, from Caernarfon to Conwy to Cardiff.

Eisteddfod Wrecsam 2025

Culture & Identity

Language: Welsh (Cymraeg) is one of the oldest living languages in Europe, and it’s seeing a revival in schools, music, and daily life.

Music & Song: From male voice choirs to Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey, Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers, Super Furry Animals, and newer artists, music is woven into Welsh life.

Poetry & Storytelling: The Eisteddfod, our national festival of literature, music and performance, embodies centuries of tradition.

Wales flag unfurled by Welsh football fans the Red Wall at the Cardiff City Stadium (Credit: Nation Cymru)

Sport & Passion

Rugby: It’s more than a sport—it’s a cultural heartbeat. A match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff is unforgettable.

Football: The recent success of the men’s and women’s teams has stirred huge national pride.

Welshcakes on a rack

Food & Drink

Welsh Cakes: Sweet griddle cakes that are a national treasure.

Lamb & Leeks: Traditional staples that also symbolise the country.

Beer & Cider: A growing craft brewing scene, plus traditional ales and ciders.

Picture by Llywelyn 2000 (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Spirit & Community

Hiraeth: A uniquely Welsh concept, roughly meaning a deep longing for home, heritage, and belonging.

Warmth & Humour: Visitors often say the people are welcoming, witty, and grounded.

Owain Glyndŵr

History & Heritage

Celtic Roots: Ancient standing stones, myths of King Arthur, and a strong cultural lineage.

Industrial Legacy: Coal mining valleys, slate quarries, and the communities built around them still shape identity.

Barafundle Bay (Wikicommons)

Accessibility & Scale

Everything feels close: mountains, beaches, and cities are all within a short drive of each other.

