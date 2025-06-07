Cyn Cwsg give a taste of new EP with new single, ‘Only Time’

North Wales quartet Cyn Cwsg have shared new single, ‘Only Time’ — the lead single from their highly anticipated new EP which will follow this summer.

Following on from their string of promising singles last year, the band gave a taste of things to come with a special live session with BBC 6 Music’s Riley & Coe, with the release of ‘Only Time’ keeping the momentum going.

Titled ‘Pydru yn yr Haul’ (Rotting in the Sun), the EP firmly places the band amongst the latest wave of Wales’ off-kilter, deeply melodic alt tradition.

New direction

Boasting a lucrative link-up with on-demand Cardiff producer, Tom Rees (Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard), the tightly packed five-track EP marks a new direction for the band as they trade in their previously favoured dream-pop drift for “something sturdier, with wiry guitar lines, dry vocals, and melodies that do all the emotional heavy lifting,” as lead singer and guitarist Tomos Lynch adds.

Despite exchanging their floaty atmospheres and lo-fi posturing for a more no-nonsense, melody first structure-over-style approach, the ambiguity of their tracks remains — as each of the five sub-four minute tracks feature “just enough weirdness around the edges to keep you guessing”.

Simplicity

Of the lead single, Tomos says: “It’s a really simple song. Just a concise, hook-laced moment that hopefully feels both slack and serious – kind of like a hungover George Harrison demo covered by MJ Lenderman with a busted amp maybe?”

Having played a series of sold-out shows over the winter months, supporting the likes of Slate and Cardiff newcomers Shale, Cyn Cwsg are gearing up toward their debut EP, with ‘Only Time’ — the clearest signal of the band’s unapologetic shift towards a more grounded, unflinching sound.

Only Time is out now via Lwcus T – listen here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

