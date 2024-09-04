Dadleoli bring their celebrated new album to life on Welsh tour this month

Stephen Price

Rising stars, Dadleoli, head out on a mini tour of Wales this month, hot on the heels of the release of their celebrated debut album.

Their tour’s headline show takes place on 19 September at Clwb Ifor Bach – this gig follows their sold out show at Clwb last September.

A week later, on 26 September, the bright young things will perform at Bunkhouse, Swansea in support of Welsh music icons, Bwncath.

On 27 September, the band will perform at Cwrw Carmarthen, ahead of an exciting slot on 6 October, where they will play the ever poular Cardiff Half Marathon, marking the last gig of 2024 for them.

Debut album

The band released their celebrated debut album this year – and despite an average age of 18, it’s an accomplished album that confirms their early promise and place among Wales’ most exciting and enjoyable new acts.

The release of the band’s first LP, ‘Fy Myd Bach I’ (My Little World) – came some two years since Dadleoli formed as a band via Tafwyl 2022 ‘Yn Cyflwyno’ (Introducing) project.

Efan, Caleb, Jake, Jac and Tom, have been busy releasing a series of singles and an EP since those early days, gaining them a devoted set of followers – and today is the culmination of two years of solid graft whilst also juggling the demands of school.

As well as all the writing and recording, they have also gigged all over Wales, supporting artists such as Bwncath, Dafydd Iwan and Candelas, playing on some of Wales’ biggest stages including Maes B and Triban.

Promise

Dadleoli’s highlight however came in the summer as they performed to over 2,000 people on the main stage at Tafwyl – giving fans a taste of their eagerly-awaited release, and confirming early critical expectations.

Although the average age of the band is 18, their sound has matured extensively and the group has clearly found their feet by weaving catchy melodies, spiky riffs, and fresh lyrics that are connect with their younger audience.

Lead singer, Efan, says: “This album sums up the band and its members. The different styles and stories lead the audience through their own little world, and that’s where the title of the album came from.

“We look forward to playing these new songs in Maes B and loads of other places over the summer, and then there will be a big party to celebrate at Clwb Ifor Bach on September 19th!”

Development

Speaking to Nation.Cymru, he added: “The new album dives further into the band’s sound and how the band has developed since the release of their EP, ‘Diwrnodau Haf’, last year.

“The process of writing the album started last summer and was completed at the end of Easter this year. We recorded a lot of the songs around other commitments, exams and gigs!

“‘Fy Myd Bach I’ has a variety of styles from the clean sound of ‘Rhydd O’r Crud’ and ‘Dalia ‘Mlaen’, to the ballad style of ‘Fory’ and ‘Dim Haul Dim Mwy’.

Stream Dadleoli’s Fy Myd Bach I on your preferred platform.

September dates

Thursday 19 Sept: Clwb Ifor Bach, Caerdydd. Tickets are £6 and are on sale via: https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/dadleoli-clwb-ifor-bach-tickets/13757223?pl=clwb

Thursday 26 Sept: Bunkhouse Swansea

Friday 27 Sept: Cwrw Carmarthen

Saturday 28 Sept: Neuadd y Dref, Llanfairfechan

